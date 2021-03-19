65 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week James King has the top picks for Netflix films for going into March!

James King is back with his latest Netflix recommendations! From the Oscar-nominated film Mank to the feel-good flick Crazy Rich Asians, see what takes your fancy for March...

MORE: 24 shows to get excited about in 2021

Mank (2020)

Category: Drama

Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Gary Oldman sparkle in this black and white tale of real-life Hollywood screenwriter Herman J ‘Mank’ Mankiewicz, the troubled genius behind classic movie Citizen Kane. The recreation of 1930s LA is spot-on, whilst fans of old-school film star glamour won’t be disappointed either. A perfect 130 minutes for the cinema obsessive in your family.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Category: Rom-Com

Such was the success of this adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s novel there’s not just one but two sequels currently in development. What makes it so special? Watching Crazy Rich Asians is like watching your favourite reality show. It’s all fabulous clothes, flashy houses and fast cars. That might mean that there’s not exactly a lot of depth in this story of poor girl and rich boy but a cast including Constance Wu, Gemma Chan and Henry Golding pitch the laughs perfectly.

Little (2019)

Category: Comedy

From the producers of Girls’ Trip and Night School comes this likeable twist on classic body-swap comedy Big. Regina Hall stars as hard-nosed businesswoman Jordan Sanders, magically transformed back into her 13-year-old self as a way to remind her that kindness achieves way more than bullying.

The Nun (2018)

Category: Horror

Another entry in the The Conjuring franchise of spine-tinglers, The Nun goes back to 1950s rural Romania for this chilling tale of a demonic presence in a monastery. Don’t concern yourself too much with the story’s logic - just enjoy the spooky setting (much of the film was shot in actual Transylvania) and creepy performance from American actor Bonnie Aarons as the petrifying title character.

Into the Wild (2007)

Category: Drama

Legendary actor Sean Penn is behind the camera for the unforgettable true story of Christopher McCandless (played by Emile Hirsch), a recent graduate who decides to escape the rat race and live as a nomad in the American wilderness. Both inspirational and heartbreaking, it’s easy to see why Into the Wild - both the film and the book on which it’s based - have become cult classics. With a haunting soundtrack by rocker Eddie Vedder, this is pure movie poetry.

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Category: Drama

Julia Roberts! Dolly Parton! Shirley MacLaine! If that doesn’t whet your appetite for Steel Magnolias, a witty and weepy look at the lives of a handful of Louisiana women, then nothing will. Perfect for Sunday afternoon viewing with a Mint Julep in one hand and a tissue in the other.

The Lucky One (2012)

Category: Drama

Zac Efron stars in yet another adaptation of a cheesily charming Nicholas Sparks novel (The Notebook and Dear John were also his), packed with beautiful bodies, tender romance and gorgeous scenery. The Lucky One sees former marine Zac track down the sister of a dead colleague, after falling in love with her from just a photo. Hmmm...

American Pie: Reunion (2012)

Category: Comedy

The gang’s all back - Jim, Michelle, Jim’s Dad, Stifler’s Mom - in this fun catch-up with the former naughty teenagers, now trying to be responsible adults. Some of the gags might be questionable (although one about the Spice Girls is painfully spot-on) but just like the old days, it’s the charm of the cast that wins you over. With Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Eugene Levy and Jennifer Coolidge.

The Town (2010)

Category: Thriller

Before he was Batman, Ben Affleck was carving out an intriguing career as director, including helming this gritty and gripping drama starring Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively and Ben himself. Set in Affleck’s beloved Boston, The Town sees a bank robbing quartet plan one final job at the same time as dealing with a witness who knows their identity.

Yes Day (2021)

Category: Family

Jennifer Garner produces and stars in this Netflix adaptation of the popular children’s book about parents who give their kids twenty four hours of being in charge. What could possibly go wrong? Apparently Jen was so inspired by the story that she’s given her own little ones a few ‘Yes Days’ this past year, although none thankfully none were as eventful as the movie’s. Sprightly, family fun.

Pet Sematary (2019)

Category: Horror

The Stephen King classic has already had one movie version, back in the eighties, but this even darker take is far superior. Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz star as a couple who move to a remote house in New England, surrounded by mysterious woods. Big mistake. Cue lots of strange occurrences and weird dreams, plus the legendary John Lithgow. A prequel’s on the way, too.

Rocks (2019)

Category: Drama

Now with a slew of BAFTA nominations to its name, it’s worth giving this energetic and life-affirming British drama another push. Newcomer Bukky Bakray stars as determined London teen Olushola, forced to fend for herself and her younger brother when her mum unexpectedly leaves. Thankfully she’s got a gang of female friends to help her. An electrifying must-watch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Rocks yet?

Blinded by the Light (2019)

Category: Musical

The inspirational songs of Bruce Springsteen prove a lifeline for teenager Javed in eighties Luton, despite his Pakistani family not being quite so keen on The Boss. The singalong scenes are the obvious highlights in this likeable coming-of-age tale, based on the memoir by Sarfraz Mansoor, but there’s an important social punch too. From filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, director of Bend It Like Beckham.

Trial By Fire (2018)

Category: Drama

The peerless Laura Dern plays justice campaigner Elizabeth Gilbert in this true story of Texan father Cameron Willingham (Jack O’Connell), wrongly convicted of killing his family. Another weighty legal drama might not be everyone’s cup of tea right now but there’s an urgency to Trial By Fire that will keep you hooked even in the bleakest moments.

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Category: Western

A heavyweight cast - Joaquin Phoenix, John C Reilly, Riz Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal - ignite this enjoyably eccentric nineteenth-century drama about hitmen travelling across the Wild West. Ignore the fact that this flopped at the cinema. The Sisters Brothers is full of emotional moments and thrilling surprises.

Hitch (2005)

Category: Rom-Com

From before the days when Netflix made its own romantic comedies, Hitch is big-name Hollywood fluff at its most easy-to-watch. Will Smith is the title character, a so-called ‘love doctor’ who’s great at sorting other people’s love lives, not so much his own. Until, that is, he meets workaholic reporter Sara (Eva Mendes).

Wine Country (2019)

Category: Comedy

If you’ve enjoyed Amy Poehler’s latest film, Moxie, on Netflix recently then why not give Wine Country a try too? She not only stars in it but directs and produces too, not to mention coming up with the story of a group of friends heading out to California’s Napa Valley to celebrate a 50th birthday. Sweet rather than laugh-out-loud, Wine Country is nevertheless a consistently smart celebration of female friendships, featuring Amy’s real-life pals Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph.

Just Friends (2005)

Category: Rom-Com

Another early Ryan Reynolds comedy from before his time as an A-Lister, Just Friends sees the future Deadpool in layers of latex, playing overweight high-schooler Chris who has a secret crush on his best friend Jamie (Amy Smart). Fast forward twenty years and Chris now looks like a superhero - but has he left it too late to woo Jamie? Cheeky, silly and hilarious.

Moxie (2021)

Category: Comedy

Sparkling new teen film directed by and co-starring Amy Poehler, about high-schooler Vivian and the feminist fanzine that she secretly starts up. Amy is hilariously embarrassing as Vivian’s mom - although she’s not without activist tendencies herself - whilst the highs and lows of teenage life are perfectly captured. Fans of Mean Girls will love it.

Marriage Story (2019)

Category: Drama

Scarlett Johansson gives her best ever performance in this relationship drama but be prepared for tears. This highly emotional look at the minutiae of a divorce will likely leave you reaching for your Kleenex. Adam Driver, as Scarlett’s soon-to-be ex-husband, gives an unforgettable performance too although it’s Laura Dern, as a high-heeled lawyer with some serious attitude, that won an Oscar.

Detroit (2017)

Category: Drama

Recent Golden Globe winner John Boyega delivers the goods as a security guard caught up in the real life 12th Street Riot in Detroit, Michigan, back in 1967. There might be multiple storylines but the tension never falters for the whole 140 minutes. So whilst this was an unexpected flop when released at the cinema, don’t let it pass you by on the small screen.

Paradise Lost (2006)

Category: Thriller

Missing your annual holiday? This gory thriller starring Melissa George might change your mind, telling the story of backpackers who think they’ve found their ideal vacation spot in Brazil, only to discover its very dark secret. Not for the squeamish.

Paul (2011)

Category: Comedy

A laugh-out-loud spoof of UFO obsessives and sci-fi nerds, Paul sees real-life best mates Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as space geeks forced to deal with a foul-mouthed alien (voiced by Seth Rogen) who they discover out in the American wilderness. Less ET - more OMG.

Coach Carter (2005)

Category: Drama

Another peerless performance from Samuel L Jackson in this true story of Californian high-school sports coach Ken Carter. What made Carter special? He didn’t just want his basketball team to win games. He wanted them to be disciplined, successful students too. Uplifting stuff with a slick soundtrack to boot, plus early roles for Channing Tatum and Octavia Spencer.

13 Going On 30 (2004)

Category: Comedy

The internet exploded recently when 13 Going On 30 stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo posted a reunion pic on the set of their new movie The Adam Project. We’ll have to wait until next year to see that film but their noughties classic about a young teen discovering what it’s like to be in an adult’s body is on Netflix now - and it hasn’t lost an ounce of its charm.

Fish Tank (2009)

Category: Drama

Future Eastenders star Katie Jarvis got her big break in this brilliantly gut-wrenching story of 15-year old Mia and her life on the bread-line. Another Eastenders actor, Kierston Wareing, plays her mum Joanne but it’s Michael Fassbender (as Joanne’s new boyfriend) who went on to a Hollywood career. All are superb though. It’s no wonder that this slice of gritty realism has been included in umpteen ‘Best Of’ lists.

Mother’s Day (2016)

Category: Rom-Com

The triple whammy of Aniston, Roberts and Hudson make this heaven for cheesy rom-com fans, even if the plot - and let’s use that term lightly - leaves a lot to be desired. Better news is that this also stars Jason Sudeikis, currently winning hearts (and awards) as loveable sports coach Ted Lasso.

Us (2019)

Category: Horror

Prepare yourself - this smart, scary and socially aware thriller starring Lupita Nyong’o as a mother and wife terrorised by doppelgängers of her own family will blow your mind. If you manage to take the cushion away from your eyes, you’ll have never seen anything quite like it. From the makers of the equally awesome Get Out.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Category: Family

Max the Jack Russell and Duke the Newfoundland return in this sequel to the 2016 animated hit about our furry friends and their hidden secrets. New hound Rooster, a Welsh Sheepdog voiced by Harrison Ford, has some great lines and whilst this isn’t as fresh as its predecessor it’s still energetic enough to keep both kids and parents happy.

Pelé (2021)

Category: Sport

Another eye-opening documentary from Netflix, this one looking at the life of legendary Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Noscimento, aka Pelé. Now eighty years old, the boy from the slums of São Paulo went on to become his country’s leading goalscorer and has been regularly voted the greatest to ever kick a ball. An icon.

Made You Look (2021)

Category: Documentary

Netflix mix true crime and high art in this gripping look at a nineties scandal. It was 1995 when a gallery in New York purchased what they thought was a previously unknown painting by modernist artist Mark Rothko. What followed was lengthy forgery scam totalling $80 million.

Sisters (2015)

Category: Comedy

The peerless Tina Fey and Amy Poehler go all out in this wild tale of adult siblings planning one final party in their childhood home before it’s sold. Some of the gags might make you blush but Tina and Amy are so cheeky and charming they can get away with anything. With Maya Rudolph, Dianne Wiest and a scene-stealing John Cena.

Mudbound (2017)

Category: Drama

An awards favourite from a few years back, Mudbound tells the dramatic (and rain-soaked) story of two families - one black, one white - in post-World War 2 Mississippi. Carey Mulligan is the big name but it’s soul superstar Mary J Blige who really delivers the goods as cotton picker Florence. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, she sings the soaring theme tune too.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Category: Action

Motorbike chase? Check. Helicopter crash? Check. Fisticuffs in a toilet with Henry Cavill? Check. Fallout may be number six in the Mission: Impossible franchise but it’s also the best, star Tom Cruise still fighting longer and harder than anyone else as super spy Ethan Hunt.

Annie (2014)

Category: Musical

It may not be as well remembered as the eighties version of the famous Broadway musical but this more recent, bubbly take on Annie still has a lot to recommend it. The stars - Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx and eleven year old Quvenzhané Wallis - are all impressive whilst the new music by Sia works sweetly with old classics like ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’.

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Category: Drama

Starring Leo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet, Revolutionary Road feels like two actors deliberately moving on from their Titanic history as much as a careful drama about a marriage break-up in mid-50s. It’s all exquisitely done too; a heartbreaking portrait of a couple struggling with unachievable expectations and broken dreams.

What Men Want (2019)

Category: Comedy

The great Taraji P Henson from Hidden Figures stars in this gender swap reimagining of the old Mel Gibson rom-com What Women Want. As sports agent Ali she’s a female in a male world but a sudden ability to hear men’s thoughts changes everything. Some fun co-stars (Twilight’s Kellan Lutz, comedian Tracy Morgan and basketball hero Shaquille O’Neal) plus some decent laughs make this an enjoyably easy watch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Films coming to Netflix in 2021

The Meg (2018)

Category: Action

Sometimes only a dumb Jason Statham movie will hit the spot. And with The Meg you don’t just get The Stath at his snarliest, there’s also a prehistoric giant shark that pops up from the floor of the Pacific (obviously). Don’t watch it for scientific logic. Just enjoy the campy action.

Definitely Maybe (2008)

Category: Rom-Com

A cast that would go on to big things (Ryan Reynolds, Rachel Weisz, Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks) lead this charming romance from the makers of Notting Hill. Reynolds plays Will, an ad man telling his young daughter all about his past loves - and it’s up to us to decide which of them might be her mum. It’s a long way from Deadpool but even back then Ryan had some serious charm.

28 Days (2000)

Category: Drama

Sandra Bullock really gives it some in this under-appreciated story of an alcoholic writer who goes into rehab. It’s not heavy-going though, boasting that lightness of touch that you’d expect from Sandy, not to mention co-stars Dominic West and Viggo Mortensen keeping what could have been a depressing film full of charisma.

Now You See Me (2013)

Category: Thriller

Eisenberg! Harrelson! Fisher! Ruffalo! If the all-star cast doesn’t get you interested then the film’s plot - about a group of brilliant magicians pulling off jaw-dropping heists - should whet your appetite. It’s all ridiculous, of course. But it’s ridiculousness done with some serious style.

Joy (2015)

Category: Drama

Jennifer Lawrence earned an Oscar nod for her role as real-life shopping channel entrepreneur Joy Mangano in what’s surely one of the more eccentric mainstream hits of recent years. That’s not to do it down though. J-Law once again radiates star quality while Joy’s rags-to-riches tale is an inspiring one.

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Category: Drama

A real water-cooler movie from the naughty nineties this one, asking the big question ‘Would you sleep with a stranger for a million dollars?’ In this case it’s Robert Redford as the moneybags willing to stump up the cash, while Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson are the hard-up couple mulling the offer. Watching today, Indecent Proposal feels far from ‘woke’ but as a glossy snapshot of another era it’s irresistible.

The Green Mile (1999)

Category: Drama

A Tom Hanks classic from the team behind The Shawshank Redemption. The running time might be an epic three hours but there’s so much going on in this story of a death row prison officer and the strange run of miracles he witnesses. Magic, mystery, love and spirituality - it’s all here. Unforgettable.

AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Category: Sci-Fi

The legendary Steven Spielberg wows again with this futuristic fantasy about a child android (Hayley Joel Osment) and the family who adopt him. The effects are jaw-dropping, of course, but it’s a flamboyant turn from Jude Law and the story’s warm heart that really stick with you.

News of the World (2021)

Category: Western

The ever-reliable Tom Hanks hits Netflix with the premiere of this moody Western about a Civil War veteran returning a long lost girl to her family. The great man is suitably heavyweight as Captain Jefferson Kidd of course, but it’s co-star Helena Zengel - just twelve years old and hailing from Germany - who’s already picking up the awards nominations. Majestic stuff.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021)

Category: Rom-Com

Lana Condor returns in the third and final part of the addictive teen trilogy, with her character LJ now facing up to life after high-school. A worthy conclusion to the series that’s turned Condor from a former ballet student into a ten-million-follower Instagram sensation.

Finding Ohana (2021)

Category: Family

If you grew up watch The Goonies then you’ll appreciate this new Netflix adventure that’s clearly influenced by the Spielberg classic. Plus, Hawaii’s island of Oahu looks stunning. Newcomer Kea Peahu and YouTuber Alex Aiono play the New York brother and sister rediscovering their roots in the South Pacific whilst also trying to track down hidden treasure.

Obsessed (2009)

Category: Thriller

Beyoncé stars in this Fatal Attraction-esque guilty pleasure, playing a wife suspicious of her hubby’s relationship with a co-worker. It’s cheesy for sure - plus, is Beyoncé ever going to be convincing playing someone called Sharon?! - but a delightfully smarmy turn from man-eater Ali Larter keeps things enjoyably trashy. Co-starring Idris Elba.

Bird on a Wire (1990)

Category: Action

Retro action fun starring Hollywood legends Mel Gibson and Goldie Hawn as old flames reunited and on-the-run from corrupt crops and drug dealers. There’s a motorbike chase that still thrills whilst the chemistry between the two leads is packed with nineties sizzle.

The Debt (2010)

Category: Thriller

Jessica Chastain plays Israeli spy Rachel, working in sixties Berlin and on the hunt for a Nazi war criminal. But when her team’s plans go awry, they have to decide what to tell their bosses back home. Gripping political thrills, co-starring Dame Helen Mirren as an older Rachel trying to come to terms with her past life.

Late Night (2019)

Category: Comedy

The multi-talented Mindy Kaling co-writes and stars in this cheeky look at life behind-the-scenes of an American chat show - especially the atmosphere of sexism in the writers’ room. Mindy does nerdy enthusiasm brilliantly and casting the great Emma Thompson as out-of-touch show host Katherine Newbury is a masterstroke. Not every joke hits but Late Night is comedy with a conscience.

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Category: Drama

You might just rethink how you live your life after watching this delightfully off-the-wall drama starring Viggo Mortensen. He plays Ben, an unconventional father of six who lives with his family out in the wilderness and off-the-grid. But when a tragedy means Ben has to head into the real world, his children’s outlook on life is changed forever. Unforgettable drama co-starring George McKay that was rightfully Oscar-nominated.

The Woman in Black (2012)

Category: Horror

Daniel Radcliffe shed his Harry Potter cloak once and for all in this creepy chiller based on the classic novel by Susan Hill. As Victorian lawyer Arthur Kipps, Dan’s perfectly cast - a naïve city dweller sent out to the foggy marshlands of the North East to wind up the estate of a recently deceased widow. It’s no simple job though, with the ghost of a scorned local haunting his every moment. Prepare for jumps!

Mean Girls (2004)

Category: Comedy

The classic teen pic hits Netflix still feeling as fresh as it did all those years ago. The reason? The sparkling script by Tina Fey (who also co-stars) is a big help, loosely based on a high-school self-help book and full of cheeky insight into the lives of everyday adolescents. But the cast is a treat too, led by an innocent-looking Lindsay Lohan but brilliantly supported by future big stars Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams. So fetch!

MORE: Mean Girls: where are the cast now?

Strip Down, Rise Up (2021)

Category: Documentary

An original Netflix films that celebrates women of all ages and backgrounds as they learn to celebrate their bodies through the art of pole-dancing. It’s a sensual past-time, yes, but it’s also great for mental and physical health - and that’s the eye-opening thing about this film. You’ll be ordering a pole for your lounge by the time the credits roll.

Magic Mike (2012)

Category: Drama

The film that spawned a sequel and stage-show features a career-high turn from Channing Tatum as the hunky builder who alternates bricks and cement with Prosecco and whipped cream, working as a stripper. It’s not just about the pecs though. This is also a look at big dreams and showbiz nightmares, with Matthew McConaughey at his laconic best playing strip-club boss Dallas. You’ll never be able to hear Ginuwine’s track ‘Pony’ in quite the same way again.

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Category: Cult

An early internet sensation this one, Snakes on a Plane is the ultimate ‘does what it says on the tin’ movie, with Samuel L Jackson taking no-nonsense when his flight gets overrun with a bunch of pythons and rattlesnakes. It’s certainly not art but watch it in the right mood and you’ll be laughing as much as squirming.

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Category: Action

Tough guy legend Clint Eastwood showed the youngsters how to do it in this nineties hit about a presidential bodyguard protecting his boss from a potential killer (menacingly played by John Malkovich.) Some of it may look dated but there’s still no-one out there quite like Clint; strong, silent and focused. Tense and thrilling.

La La Land (2016)

Category: Musical

The awards season may be a whole lot different this year but it’s still a good time to revisit winners from the past, like this musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as Los Angeles performers looking for their big break. Sure there’s been a backlash since its release but you can’t deny the polish and emotion of this hipster love story, including a powerful payoff that may well just break your heart. Unforgettable.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Category: Rom-Com

It was nice to see Kate Hudson happily reference this noughties hit in a recent magazine interview. Why? Well it might be cheesy - this is a Matthew McConaughey rom-com after all - but there’s a genuine chemistry on show between Matt and Kate that most love stories would dream of, not to mention a strong supporting cast (you’ve got to love Kathryn Hahn). Certainly nothing to he embarrassed about.

Baywatch (2017)

Category: Comedy

Filling this movie adaptation of the old lifeguard TV show with jokes might not have been the best idea (especially when the jokes aren’t that great) but as the plot kicks in, this new incarnation of Baywatch just about does what we all wanted it do: show off beautiful people (Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra) in beautiful surroundings (Emerald Bay, Florida). If that’s not an easy tonic for a cold British winter in lockdown then I don’t know what is.

Glory (1989)

Category: War

Stirring stuff featuring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman as members of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the North’s first African-American unit in the American Civil War. The visuals are rich, the music is majestic and Denzel rightly won his first Oscar for his turn as the heroic Private Silas Trip.

The Dig (2021)

Category: Drama

Ralph Fiennes soars yet again in this true story of Anglo Saxon treasure uncovered in 1940s Suffolk and the man whose quiet genius inspired its excavation. Basil Brown might have been looked down on by the archaeology elite but, with the help of local landowner Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan), his discovery has been described as one of the greatest finds of all time. Uplifting stuff.

Penguin Bloom (2021)

Category: Drama

In need of some feelgood? Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln star in this adaptation of the bestselling book about a paralysed mother and how looking after an injured magpie chick helps her own recovery. Full of heart, this one. It’s also been a number one hit in its native Australia.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.