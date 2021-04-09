Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos reveals surprising details behind Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead romance After weeks of will-they-won't-they, episode 11 of season eight saw the focus shift to Hailey and Jay

On Wednesday, Chicago P.D. fans finally saw Hailey Upton open up to Jay Halstead on exactly why she had been shutting him down ever since his "I love you."

After weeks of will-they-won't-they, episode 11 of season eight saw the focus shift to Hailey as she attempted to find a missing family with a "troubled" relationship - prompting her to contemplate her own tumultuous family issues.

By the end of the episode, Jay was still there and willing to hear why those three little words had left such a sour mood on her.

"I think Jay is Hailey’s world in a big way," star Tracy Spiridakos has now revealed.

"This episode brought up her fears of losing him because she feels there’s a part of her that is broken and in the past when guys see that side, they leave.

"But Jay stayed and I don’t think Hailey’s ever had someone stay after they've seen that fragile side of her. I almost feel like this is her first real love story."

Jay and Hailey seem to be at an understanding now

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Tracy also revealed that during filming she tried not to put "any expectations" on the scene and "roll with however the scene unfolded."

She also praised her "incredible scene partner" Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Jay.

Jesse previously opened up on their romance, and called on fans to have patience.

Hailey stepepf back from Jay after he told her loved her

"We have a big cast — there’s nine regulars — and a lot of storylines, and it’s tough in 42-43 minutes to service everybody," he said.

"[If] you’re not seeing a certain dynamic play out in one episode, it’s because we have a lot of story we have to cover and I’m sure you’ll see it in the next episode."

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

