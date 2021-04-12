Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch confirms exciting new Netflix thriller

Sherlock's very own Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in a new Netflix thriller, The 39 Steps, and we already can't wait to see him in action!

The show is set to be directed by Edward Berger, who also directed Benedict in the award-winning series Patrick Melrose, while The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith is set to adapt the bestselling novel by John Buchan.

So what is the story about? The tale follows Richard Hannay, an average joe who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy plot to reset the world order - with only Richard able to stop it. According to Deadline, the series will have at least six episodes, and will likely shoot in 2022 - so fans will have a while to wait!

The actor is currently starring on The Mauritanian on Amazon Prime Video

In the meantime, Benedict has been hugely busy at work, with his new film The Mauritanian nominated for several five BAFTA and winning two Golden Globes awards for Best Actor for Tahar Rahim, and Best Supporting Actress for Jodie Foster.

The film is based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was held in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without being charged. Speaking about the prison to The Independent, Benedict said that he wants to see President Joe Biden shut it down.

"Hoping? I’m going to plead with the guy,' he said. "It is a huge spend. It’s the most expensive prison on earth. And what are the results? Where are the prosecutions? That’s just being really brutally economic about it, it just doesn’t work. And then you have the human rights issue.

He plays lawyer Stuart Crouch

"It’s an atrocious own goal, I think for the free world to be incarcerating people through extraordinary rendition, torturing them and extracting confessions they think are then usable in prosecution… it is a really dangerous, unnecessary and ineffectual place, I think, and enough people have suffered there."

