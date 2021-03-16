Four years after the last series of the hit BBC show Sherlock, Benedict Cumberbatch has given fans an update about when the famous detective and his best friend, John Watson, might be returning - and unfortunately it isn't brilliant news.

Chatting to Collider about the series' future, Benedict said: "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don’t know.

He continued: "And I’m the worst person to ask because my slate’s pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin’s and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows?"

Sherlock's co-creator Mark Gatiss has previously opened up about the difficulty in filming new episodes, telling UKTV podcast A Stab in the Dark: "It’s not lack of will – it’s a nightmare to schedule. It was very, very hard to schedule the last series, because of Martin and Benedict’s availability. And Steve [Moffat, co-creator]’s and mine."

Although the star is open to returning to the show, fans sensed tension between him and his co-star, Martin Freeman, back in 2018 after the Doctor Strange actor reacted to one of Martin's interviews where he described being in the show as being a "mini-Beatles thing", explaining: "People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun anymore. It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better [expletive] do this, otherwise you’re a [expletive].’ That’s not fun anymore."

Benedict suggested a film could work

Chatting to The Daily Telegraph, Benedict said: "I’m very grateful for the support, but that’s about it. It takes on its own thing. But that happens with every franchise or entity like this. It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take a grip of your reality. What, because of expectations? I don’t necessarily agree with that."

