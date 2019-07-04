Take a first look at Sherlock creators' spooky new show, Dracula Ve can't vait for this one!

Fans have been looking forward to the next project from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, Dracula! The first sneak peek look at the upcoming series, which will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix worldwide, will be a reinvention of the original Bram Stoker novel, with Danish star Claes Bang starring as Count Dracula. The official synopsis reads: "In Transylvania in 1897, the blood drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London. And be warned: the dead travel fast."

Claes plays Count Dracula

Speaking about the role, Claes said: "I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock. I'm so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he's evil, but there's also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there's a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged to be taking on this incredible character."

Mark and Steven created the hugely popular show Sherlock

The first two pictures from the upcoming series shows Claes in the title role as the iconic vampire. The actor will also be joined by Trauma star Lyndsey Marshal, This is England actress Chanel Cresswell and Years and Years star Lydia West in the upcoming adaptation. The series will be three feature length episodes. Speaking about the upcoming series, Steven and Mark said: "There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula, is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero."

