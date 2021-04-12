Fans are saying the same thing about Brooklyn 99 star's new film Palm Springs The new Amazon Prime Video film stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti

Brooklyn 99 star Andy Samberg's new film Palm Springs has finally premiered in the UK after being released in the US in 2020, and it seems that viewers are having the same reaction to the Groundhog Day-style comedy.

The story follows Nyles and Sarah, two wedding guests who find themselves reliving the same day over and over again after entering a mysterious, glowing cave. Hilarity ensues as Sarah becomes determined to break them out of the loop no matter what, while Nyles accepts spending infinity on the same day.

Speaking about the film, one person wrote: "That was great. I loved it. I see why you've all been so high on it." Another added: "That was when I was halfway through, and now I have finished it, and it was my favourite rom-com since the Wedding Singer. It is BRILLIANT."

A third person tweeted: "I was laughing out loud all the way through. It has so much heart and also taps into the COVID monotony we have all been experiencing the past year in the most fun way."

Cristin plays Sarah in the hit film

"Aw man I thought #PalmSprings was fantastic," another fan wrote. "Also, weirdly, the ending made me really miss the cinema, and that feeling when the lights come up and everyone smiles at who they’re with that warm glow of mutually seeing something unexpectedly great."

The film stars Black Mirror actress Cristin Milioti as Sarah, who opened up about working with Andy on the project. She told Harpers Bazaar: "Obviously, the montage was as fun as it looks. That was a blast, for sure. But I do think that campfire scene – Andy said in an interview we did a week ago, that it felt hypnotic. And I thought that was such an apt description for it, because it did.

"We shot that at three in the morning, out in the middle of the desert. The cameras were weirdly far away from us. And we could get so lost in that scene and in the journey of those people. It really felt like we could sort of let go."

