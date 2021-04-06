Poldark star Aidan Turner's new show Leonardo: everything to know Are you looking forward to this one?

Aidan Turner's much anticipated new series Leonardo is nearly here, but how much do you know about the period drama? From the cast to the plot, find out everything you need to know about the exciting new show here...

What is Leonardo about?

The synopsis for the upcoming series reads: "Leonardo explores the secrets and drama behind the genius: his life, his work and his personal struggles all set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy."

We're looking forward to this one!

"Leonardo grew into an unparalleled genius whose work overturned the established order. His restless curiosity flitted between arts, science and technology, driven by a profound quest for knowledge and determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him. The series attempts to unlock the enigma of this extraordinary man, through an untold story of mystery and passion."

When will Leonardo be out?

The eight-part series will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on 16 April 2021, so fans don't have too much longer to wait! Check out the trailer here...

WATCH: Aidan Turner stars in Leonardo

Who is in the cast of Leonardo?

Fans will of course recognise Aidan Turner from his roles in Poldark and The Hobbit, but who will he be joined by? Giancarlo Giannini, who is known for his roles in Family Novel and Catch 22 will be Leonardo's master, Andrea del Verrocchio. Meanwhile, The Undoing star Matilda De Angelis will play Caterina da Cremona, and Bates Motel and Finding Neverland actor Freddie Highmore will be taking on the role of Stefano Giraldi, a young investigator of the Podestà in charge of solving the mystery at the centre of the story. Finally, Homeland star James D’Arcy will play Ludovico Sforza, Duke of Milan.

Freddie looks so different!

Speaking about his role, Aidan said: "As we know, Leonardo Da Vinci was a man who created an incredible body of work across so many disciplines. As an actor, to explore the inner workings of this great artist was a very exciting and humbling experience and I feel so fortunate to have worked with such a great team in Rome to make this series happen."

