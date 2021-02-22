I Care a Lot: viewers saying the same thing about Rosamund Pike movie Viewers had plenty to say about the new series!

I Care a Lot has debuted on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and on Netflix in the US, and has already become an instant hit with viewers.

The Rosamund Pike film follows the star as Marla, a cutthroat woman working as a legal guardian for senior citizens 'unable to take care of themselves', and who makes her fortune by putting them in care homes while selling off their worldly goods for profit. However, she takes a wrong turn after putting a seemingly harmless pensioner in a care home and discovering that she actually has some dangerous friends.

WATCH: Check out Rosamund Pike in the I Care a Lot trailer

While Rosamund is a much-loved Hollywood star, viewers were quick to say the same thing about her character in the new film - and she doesn't come across at all well! Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Yup, Rosamund Pike did it again; the annoying psycho [expletive] that we hate and love at the same time."

Rosamund plays the ruthless Marla

Another added: "#Icarealot is a great movie that I hate. Who am I supposed to be rooting for in this film?! Rosamund Pike is SO good at playing strong characters we love to hate. Miranda Frost, Amy Dunne, and now Marla Grayson. Don't go into this film expecting a feel-good romp."

A third person wrote: "Just watched #ICareAlot, great film. The premise made me sick to my stomach. Is Guardianship like that really a thing? Rosamund Pike was incredible and so hate-able but I was also kind of rooting for her. Would have been REALLY annoyed if it hadn’t ended like that though."

Warning, spoilers ahead for the ending of the new film! Fans of the new darkly comic thriller also shared their opinions about the ending, which saw Marla become a massive success after going into business with Jennifer Peterson's son. However, in the final moments of the film, she is shot dead by the heartbroken son of someone she had previously placed in a care home.

Peter Dinklage also stars

Speaking about the twist ending, one person wrote: "I'm kind of shocked at all the ppl gutted by the I care a lot ending. I'd have been mad if it hadn't ended that way." Another tweeted: "Really enjoyed #ICareALot. Great premise and I personally thought the ending was perfection."

