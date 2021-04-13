Line of Duty fans spot intriguing detail as Anna Maxwell Martin's return confirmed We can't wait to see Patricia Carmichael come back!

Line of Duty announced on Tuesday morning that the brilliant yet intimidating DCS Patricia Carmichael, leader of Anti-Corruption Unit 3, would be making a return to the show - and viewers can't wait to have actress Anna Maxwell Martin back on their screens.

In true Line of Duty fandom style, a number of eagle-eyed fans have noticed a significant detail about the most recent glimpse of the character - and we can't help but think they're onto something.

A new image, released by the BBC, shows Anna in character as the Detective, and she bears a noticeable resemblance to DCI Jo Davidson with a number of nods to the guest lead including her hair and clothes.

One person summed it up on Twitter: "Mother. Of. God. Roll neck jumper under jacket, hair tied back in a low bun, slight build but very fierce, I'm sure she reminds me of someone..."

A second person added: "Love her. Also this polo neck and blazer is a very strong motif this series. What does it mean?", which prompted a third to connect the dots, asking: "Is she Jo's sister??"

A fourth echoed this, picking up on DI Kate Fleming's love of a polo-neck. writing: "Aah Patricia is back and she's rocking a Kate polo neck... think I'm going to have to invest in one."

We can't wait to see Anna Maxwell Martin return to Line of Duty!

On the announcement of her reprisal, Anna herself gave a mention of her new look. She said in a statement: "Pat's back, I can't remember what she's doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she's got some new clobber and she's ready to bust some balls."

As we know with Line of Duty, these small details are very much considered and nothing is ever a coincidence, but does it mean she has a more sinister connection to Jo? Or is it simply a red herring? We'll have to wait and see...

Viewers last saw Patricia Carmichael in series five when AC-3 was brought in to investigate Superintendent Ted Hastings as a potential member of a ring of corrupt police officers colluding with the OCG and a contender for a mysterious 'H'. It's safe to say when she's in the room, she means business!

