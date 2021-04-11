Line of Duty season six: HELLO! breaks down episode four 

We know we're repeating ourselves here, but what an episode! Season six episode four gave viewers all of the drama, action and intrigue that we have come to expect from Line of Duty, and we'll be theorising about this one for days!

Join HELLO!'s TV team as we broke down the latest episode - from the end of AC-12 to who on earth Jo Davidson is related to - here...

In the latest episode, Buckells is interviewed by AC-12 regarding his botched Operation Lighthouse, and while he definitely appears to be somewhat dodgy, it seems that he is genuinely unaware of some of the events going on in his investigation. So is he the ultimate bent copper, or just one of the fall guys? We're going to go with the latter.

Meanwhile, Ted is shocked when he discovers that he will be forced into early retirement - and that AC-12 will lose 90 per cent of their personnel. But why does the PCC want to close down the anti-corruption so badly? And will his plans actually come to fruition? We certainly hope not!

Is this the end of AC-12?

In regards to the Gail Vella murder case, Steve finally clocks that Jimmy Lakewell spoke to the journalist, and works out a daring plan to get Jimmy into witness protection in exchange for providing the information that killed Gail. In one of the most thrilling moments of season six, news of Jimmy's movements were leaked, and the OCG did their best to kill Jimmy before he was able to talk. Although Jimmy survived, he still refused to give AC-12 information on the record, though a look between him and Steve suggests that he has already told him plenty.

Who is Jo related to?

Of course, Jimmy makes the wrong decision, as he is then killed in prison by Lee Banks, who uses his death as a warning to Buckells to keep his mouth shut. Eek!

In the final, gripping moments of the episode, it is also revealed that Jo's DNA was indeed all over Ferida's house and that it matched with another unnamed person on their database. But who could it be?! Join us as we find out for next week's episode!

