Lisey's Story: everything you need to know about new Stephen King drama A Stephen King bestseller? This is going to be good!

Lisey's Story is a drama coming to Apple TV+ in June, and we already think it is going to be a huge hit. Based on the bestselling novel by Stephen King, who also adapted the story for TV, find out everything you need to know about the haunting new show here...

What is Lisey's Story about?

The official synopsis reads: "Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon. A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind."

Loading the player...

WATCH: In the meantime, check out Netflix's biggest films of 2021

Is Lisey's Story based on a true story?

While the story itself is fictionalised, the bestselling author has previously revealed that he had the idea after being involved in a near-fatal car accident that left him hospitalised for a long time, and returning home to find his wife Tabitha redecorating his studio - giving him an insight into what life would be like for her if he had died.

Julianne Moore and Clive Owan star

In an interview, he said: "It was disturbing because all of the books were off the shelves and they were in cartons, and the rugs were rolled up and the furniture had been taken away to be upholstered and I thought, 'This is what it would look like if I died,' [...] Then I thought, 'This is what it will look like when I die... someone will have to clean this place out and inventory my papers and see what I've left behind,' and a light went on in my head and I thought, 'What if someone wanted to steal those papers when started bothering Tabitha about it, and what if this guy was crazy?'"

Who is in the Lisey's Story cast?

Julianne Moore will play Lisey, while Clive Owen is set to play her deceased husband Scott Landon. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang are also set to star.

Will you watching this one?

When will Lisey's Story be released?

The new series will be released globally on Friday 4 June 2021, so clear your schedules!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.