Too Close viewers are saying the same thing after episode two The drama is airing on ITV this week

ITV’s gripping new drama Too Close has really got TV fans talking since the series got underway - and it seems that viewers all had the same response after watching episode two on Tuesday night.

Taking to social media, viewers were all in agreement that the show, while full of great performances from its leads Emily Watson and Denise Gough,, is far bleaker than they imagined to the point where it was almost difficult to watch.

One person tweeted: “The two leads are very impressive and the whole thing understandably very dark. The adverts actually provide some well needed light relief.”

Another echoed this, writing: “As good as this is I’ve never been so relieved to hear that tomorrow is the final episode. This is so dark and have got to say very thought-provoking,” while someone else added: “The writing is so good. The acting. This is a tough watch.”

A fourth person joked: “I may have to give up on #TooClose and watch something a bit more upbeat,” another viewer wrote. Like Schindler’s List or The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.”

Monday night's episode was similarly received, but some fans were left baffled by how Emma managed to enter the psychiatric hospital while still in possession of her phone, cigarettes and lighter, with one person tweeting: "Sorry? Ciggies, lighter and a phone? Did she not get security training before working in a prison? #TooClose.

Viewers have called the three-part drama "dark"

However, as viewers saw in the second episode, Emma's lighter - which Connie has managed to steal - becomes an integral part of the plot which perhaps explains why the writers chose to overlook the inaccuracy.

The drama, which is airing over consecutive nights this week, is based on a book of the same name by Natalie Daniels and follows a forensic psychiatrist who is assigned to work with a wife and mother dubbed the 'Yummy Mummy Murderer' who is accused of a horrific crime. Emma’s assessment of Connie’s mental state will determine whether she faces life behind bars or walks away a free woman.

