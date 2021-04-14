Viewers are saying the same thing about Stacey Dooley's 'important' new documentary Stacey Dooley: Back on the Psych Ward aired on Tuesday evening

Viewers have been praising Stacey Dooley's latest documentary for shining a light on mental health. Stacey Dooley: Back on the Psych Ward, which aired on Tuesday evening, proved to be a difficult watch for audiences at home, leaving many feeling 'heartbroken'.

Taking to social media, one noted the importance of the show's portrayal of mental health conditions: "The portrayal of OCD on Stacey Dooley Back on the Psych Ward is so important, and the way Chloe explained that the media surrounding covid affected OCD sufferers by playing on guilt and common obsessions is so accurate."

A second echoed this, writing: "Just so sad watching #staceydooley BBC2 #backonthepsychward all those young people who can't see their own potential. Mental health is always underfunded, they deserve much better."

A third tweeted: "Stacey Dooley Back on the Psych Ward was a tough watch. Such young people with really quite severe #mentalhealth issues, most actively seeking help and wanting to get better."

Many also took the opportunity to praise Stacey herself for her compassion during the programme: "Very good programme and Stacey Dooley a perfect host for this, great mix of calm, reassuring and empathy. Brave patients for sharing too, very proud of Ali." Another said: "#staceydooley just gets it... she has such a natural ability communicating with these troubled souls."

Viewers praised Stacey's 'imporant' new documentary

The documentary saw the filmmaker and journalist visit Springfield hospital to join the team as they worked tirelessly to care for patients battling mental health conditions during the height of the pandemic.

On the show, Stacey said: "Last year I spent time on a hectic mental health ward seeing how tough life is for patients on the edge and those trying to help them.

"A year on with coronavirus messing up all our lives I've come back." She added that at Springfield Hospital, "there's a greater demand than ever when it comes to mental health services."

If you have been affected by this article, Samaritans is here to help. Anyone can contact Samaritans for FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won't show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org.

