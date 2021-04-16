Line of Duty creator teams up with Netflix for new thriller - and it sounds amazing Jed Mercurio's next project revealed

Line of Duty creator Jed Mecurio has a brand new thriller in the works, and we couldn't be more excited!

The mastermind behind some of the BBC's best dramas will pen the script for an adaptation Fletcher Knebel's 1965 novel Night of Camp David.

It will be directed by Paul Greengrass whose latest film News of the World is up for four Academy Awards this month.

The story is described as a political thriller set between the US capital and Camp David, a country retreat in Maryland owned by the President of the United States.

It follows a junior senator who begins to realise that the President, an otherwise heroic Democrat, has grown dangerously paranoid and hatched unhinged plans to annex with Canada and grow closer to the Soviet Union. It's not yet known whether the film will be updated to take place in the modern-day.

No casting has been announced yet, but given that Jed has landed the likes of Richard Madden and James Nesbitt in his two most recent standalone series, Bodyguard and Bloodlands, we've got our fingers crossed for an A-list cast!

Jed is also behind BBC thrillers Bloodlands and Bodyguard

Meanwhile, Jed has been sending Line of Duty fans into overdrive trying to work out what will happen in the remainder of the police drama's sixth season. This week he shared a cryptic message teasing the future of Superintendent Ted Hastings.

He retweeted a picture of the BBC's announcement that Anna Maxwell Martin would be reprising her role as DCS Patricia Carmichael in the show's next episode, alongside the caption: "It's not looking good for the Gaffer…"

We'll have to wait for Sunday to find out what's behind Patricia Carmichael's appearance and whether she'll be the new boss of a merged Anti-Corruption unit. However, Adrian Dunbar recently assured fans that the beloved Gaffer is not the mysterious 'H' figure.

