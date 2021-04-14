7 clues about Line of Duty's Chloe Bishop plot twist 

Following Line of Duty season six episode four's outstandingly good episode, which saw a terrifying shoot out between the OCG and AC-12, viewers have began to question AC-12's newest recruit, DC Chloe Bishop, and whether she could be, as Ted puts it, a "bent copper". So what is the truth? Here are all the signs that there is more to Chloe than what meets the eye...

Who IS Chloe Bishop?

Chloe is the detective constable who replaces Kate Fleming as Steve Arnott's partner in AC-12, but how much do we actually know about her? With Steve, Kate and Ted, we have some insight into their personal lives. We even see Georgia Trotman (RIP) out of work in the short time that she worked at AC-12. But Chloe? We know very little about her except that she is very good at her job. Could a lack of info about her personal life be a coincidence, or are we not meant to be considering it at all? Hmmm.

Tony Gates' daughter

The biggest theory among fans is that Chloe is Tony Gates' daughter. DC Chloe Bishop could have easily changed her surname to avoid suspicion, or taken her mother's maiden name following her father's death. Much like Ryan Pilkington, who is a young boy in season one, Chloe would be all grown up now. But why would she want to infiltrated AC-12? We'll have to wait and find out - if it's true of course.

The school uniform

Eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that Chloe often wears a burgundy jacket (with a blue hood) or a burgundy blazer with a blue shirt, and going back to season one, you'll notice that Tony's daughter Chloe is wearing an ensemble of a blue shirt and burgundy blazer for her school photo. Coincidence, or is this a clue that they are the same person?

Coincidence? What do you think?

Jimmy Lakewell's murder

After a dramatic shoot-out, Jimmy refused to go on the record to speak about the case - despite hinting that he had already told Steve what they needed to know about the case. As such, it seems that his murder, for "being a rat", as Ryan so sweet put, was totally unfounded - since he never gave an official testimony. However, there were a couple of different ways that the OCG would have killed him for talking anyway. First of all, they had an inside man in the prison, who simply knew only that Jimmy was taken for questioning. Or, Chloe noticed the moment between Steve and Jimmy, and reported back.

Do you think Chloe is who she says she is?

"Or someone in AC-12"

When Steve is berating the fact that the OCG must have an inside man working at the prison, Chloe deftly points out that there could also be a leak in AC-12. A little on the nose? Maybe, but what better way than to keep suspicion off yourself than to be the one who suggest corruption in the first place?

Is Chloe the one leaking information?

Spotting the car

Much like Jo Davidson in episode one, fans have pointed out that Chloe seemed to know exactly where to look when the car began following their convoy with Jimmy Lakewell. She also appeared extremely nervous - though that could also very well be because she was part of a risky operation. What is the truth?

The shoot out

Chloe attempts to open the door to allow Steve and Jimmy to escape the prison van but appears to struggle, eventually letting her colleague do it, who is then shot and killed. While this could just be a dramatic moment in an explosive shoot out, viewers have also pointed out that Chloe might have been keeping herself out of harm's way. It has also been suggested that Chloe wore a different coloured outfit from the other police officers at the scene in order to make her identity known to the attackers, who would then avoid hurting her.

