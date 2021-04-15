Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson reveals he originally auditioned for a different role The BBC series would be very different if he was cast as this AC-12 member

Craig Parkinson could have played a very different role on Line of Duty if he'd gotten the part he actually auditioned for.

Instead of being the charismatic but corrupt DI Matthew "Dot" Cottan, also known as "The Caddy", who sadly met his end in season three, it turns out he nearly had a much bigger involvement in the show.

Craig, who now presents the BBC Sounds podcast Obsessed With… Line of Duty, revealed on Twitter this week that he originally tried out for the role of none other than AC-12's very own DS Steve Arnott!

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO!'s TV team breaks down episode four

After one fan commented on his continued involvement in the hit BBC series, writing: "Bet you didn't anticipate when you auditioned for a new crime show in 2011, you'd be doing a related podcast for it 10 years later… Loving it btw!" the 45-year-old let slip the secret.

He tweeted back: "Thanks. Nope. Especially when I actually auditioned to play Steve Arnott."

Craig originally auditioned to play new AC-12 recruit, Steve Arnott

While fans were shocked at the revelation, most were in agreement that Craig was much more suited to play the role of Dot than Steve, with one person writing: "You played Dot perfectly, I can't imagine anyone else being The Caddy."

Another remarked: "That would have been a different sort of show," while a third joked: "Craig, you're grand but those waistcoats wouldn't have served you as well. Honest."

The role of Steve, of course, went to Scottish actor Martin Compston, who has appeared in all six series of Jed Mercurio's crime drama.

Meanwhile, Craig has been presenting the companion podcast to the show, which goes out immediately after each episode on a Sunday night.

Each week Craig is joined by a special celebrity guest as they discuss the episode and their favourite theories. Recent guests have included fellow LOD alumni Neil Morrissey, Unforgotten's Sanjeev Bhaskar, comedian Sarah Millican and Jessie Cave.

