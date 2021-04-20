Mare of Easttown: viewers are saying the same thing about Kate Winslet series The show premiered on Sky and NOW in April

Mare of Easttown's first episode landed on Sky and NOW on Sunday, and viewers have taken to Twitter to discuss the new crime show. So is the Kate Winslet drama worth a watch? Find out more about it here...

The series follows Mare, a wearied detective who balances her hectic home life with her nonstop police work, and is frustrated when she is asked to go over a missing person case once again due to pressure in the media. Meanwhile, the series also follows a young teen mother, Erin, who struggles with an abusive father as well as her uncommunicative ex-boyfriend and his cruel new girlfriend.

WATCH: Kate Winslet stars in Mare of Easttown

So what have viewers been saying about it? Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Thoroughly enjoyed the vibes from #MareOfEasttown when I watched it earlier and am looking forward to seeing where it goes next. What a cast!"

Another added: "I loved #MareOfEasttown. It’s probably going to be my new favourite show - you all know how much of a sucker I am for an expensive HBO thriller miniseries with an A-list cast. I loved everything about it. It has much more energy than I was expecting."

Have you tried the first episode yet?

A third person wrote: "#MareOfEasttown definitely has potential. The first episode was a bit on the slow side but was setting up the atmosphere and establishing the key players. Kate Winslet is great, per usual. Interested to where it goes."

The first episode follows two different women living in Easttown

Others were quick to compare the series to Happy Valley, the BBC drama starring Sarah Lancashire. One person tweeted: "OK, is HBO paying Sally Wainwright royalties for #MareOfEasttown? Because this is, without question, an Americanised HAPPY VALLEY." Another tweeted: "It’s basically Happy Valley in Pennsylvania right?"

