Bryan Cranston's TV journey: from early career to now The actor is currently starring in crime drama Your Honor

He's currently starring as a judge in trouble in Showtime and NowTV's crime thriller Your Honor, but Bryan Cranston has been a familiar face on television screens for a number of years thanks to his many high-profile roles.

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Bryan Cranston's new drama Your Honor

In addition to his most recent part as judge Michael Desiato, he's perhaps best known for playing Walter White in highly-acclaimed series Breaking Bad, a role for which he awarded a number of awards. In light of the actor's popular new show – here's a look at Bryan Cranston's TV career...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bryan Cranston fronts brand new crime drama Your Honor

Bryan Cranston early career

After graduating college, Bryan began acting in local and regional theatres before landing minor roles in TV shows such as Baywatch and 1980s sitcom Raising Miranda. He was also part of the main cast for the soap opera, Loving, from 1983 until 1985.

However, his big television break came in the early nineties when he landed a part in hugely popular Seinfeld as Dr. Tim Whatley. Bryan played the role from 1994 until 1997 and, soon after, began gaining parts in other TV shows such as The X-Files and The King of Queens.

MORE: Bryan Cranston opens up about 'terrible' experience filming new drama Your Honor

MORE: Kenneth Branagh looks unrecognisable as he transforms into Boris Johnson for new role

Bryan Cranston in the soap opera, Loving

Towards the end of the nineties, Bryan turned his hand to film and appeared in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, also starring Tom Hanks, and That Thing You Do!

Come 2000, Bryan landed one of his most beloved roles – as dad Hal in popular sitcom Malcom in the Middle. The actor starred in the show for its entire run from 2000 until 2006 and picked up a number of award nominations including a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance.

The actor played Hal in popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle

Bryan Cranston later career

Two years after finishing Malcolm in the Middle, the 65-year-old actor was the cast as Walter White in the AMC and Netflix show Breaking Dad – a high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer who teams up with former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to sell methamphetamine to make enough money for his family after his death.

The show was hugely popular during its five year run, spanning five seasons, and become one of the most well-known TV shows. Bryan was awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in three consecutive years for seasons one to three, as well as being nominated for series four and five. Bryan is one of the very few actors to receive the award in three consecutive years.

MORE: Will there be a second season of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit?

MORE: 59 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

The actor received huge acclaim for his role in Breaking Bad

After the huge success of Breaking Bad, Bryan went on to appear in movies such as The Lincoln Lawyer, Argo and the remake of Total Recall.

Between 2013 and 2014, he also returned to the theatre, playing US President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Broadway production of All the Way – for which was awarded a Tony Award – and then reprised his role for the HBO TV adaptation. In more recent years, he's been known for his work in the latter seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the films The Upside and Isle of Dogs.

Bryan as US president Lyndon B. Johnson

Bryan Cranston: Your Honor

In December 2020, Your Honor premiered on Showtime in the United States, which then aired on UK screens in March on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Bryan recently opened up about his role in the drama series, which was adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, during his appearance on the Graham Norton Show. Discussing his role as Michael Desiato, a judge who covers up his son's crime after he's involved in a hit and run, and what it was like filming during the pandemic, he told the host and audience: "It was terrible and very difficult working under COVID protocols."

MORE: Ginny and Georgia: fans are saying the same thing about Brianne Howey's appearance

Bryan was nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Golden Globes for his part in Your Honor

"I'm 65 years old and I've been to my fair share of rock concerts and I know I have lost some hearing, so trying to hear what people are saying through masks is challenging!"

He added: "It's the worst nightmare of any parent for something to happen to your child and this really gets under the skin of everybody. It's a wild ride. I just didn't think there was enough anxiety in our society today, so I'm giving you more!"

Your Honor is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and with the Now TV Entertainment Pass.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.