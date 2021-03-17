Will there be a season two of Your Honor? Bryan Cranston was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role

After being hugely popular in the US, Your Honor recently landed on UK screens and has proved to be just as big. The crime drama series, starring Bryan Cranston in the leading role, tells the story of a judge who desperately fights to cover up his son's hit and run accident, which kills a local teenage boy.

Your Honor was well-received by critics, as well as fans, and Bryan even landed a Golden Globe nomination for his part as judge Michael Desiato. But will there be more episodes? We found out everything you need to know. Warning! Spoilers ahead for season one...

Will there be a season two of Your Honor?

As of yet, there has been no official word from the producers on the show that a new series is on the way. Season one aired on Showtime in November 2020, before being available to watch for UK audiences on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Although it hasn't been confirmed, showrunner Peter Moffatt has spoken about the possibility of more episodes. He told Assignment X: "I would be being dishonest if I were to say to you that, as a writer, I don’t think about some of the things that might go in Episode 11. Let's hope people like it, and if they like it enough, then I guess there’s a conversation to be had."

Bryan Cranston as judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor

What happened at the end of Your Honor?

At the end of season one, judge Michael Desiato's task to cover up his son Adam's hit and run, which killed the son of local gangster, Jimmy Baxter, came to a head. Various people in Michael's life soon found out about the fatal accident including detective Nancy Costello and Jimmy Baxter himself, who up until the season finale, thought Michael was the one behind the wheel that killed his son, Rocco.

Carlo Baxter (Rocco's older brother) was found not guilty of murdering Kofi Jones, who took the fall for Rocco's death, thanks to Michael's interference in the trial to keep Jimmy on side. This then sparked a quest of revenge from Kofi's younger brother Eugene who went and bought a gun with the intention of shooting Carlo.

There's no word yet on season two

However, upon entering a celebratory party at the Baxter family hotel, Eugene went to shoot Carlo but missed, hitting Adam Desiato in the neck and killing him. Michael, who was outside the hotel trying to get in, saw the fatal shot and runs in to hold his son as he dies.

What have the stars said about Your Honor?

Bryan Cranston recently appeared on the Graham Norton Show to talk about the new series and admitted the show can be "anxiety-inducing" for viewers. "It's the worst nightmare of any parent for something to happen to your child and this really gets under the skin of everybody. It's a wild ride. I just didn't think there was enough anxiety in our society today, so I'm giving you more!"

The actor also opened up about what it was like filming during Covid restrictions. He told Graham: "It was terrible and very difficult working under COVID protocols. I'm 65 years old and I've been to my fair share of rock concerts and I know I have lost some hearing, so trying to hear what people are saying through masks is challenging!"

