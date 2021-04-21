Gary Barlow reveals his surprising royalties from Heartbeat cameo role The Take That star has some regrets!

Gary Barlow has enjoyed incredible success in the music world, both as a solo artist and with Take That. But it’s safe to say his foray into acting was altogether less profitable!

In a new interview with the Mirror, the 50-year-old spoke about his brief stint in the ITV police drama Heartbeat back in 2000, which saw him star as hitchhiker Mikey Shannon who gets picked up by Greengrass, played by Bill Maynard.

MORE: Gary Barlow treated to heartwarming tribute by daughter Daisy on 50th birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Barlow works out a home with his son Daniel

"I swear that thing will not leave me!" the musician exclaimed. "It's funny, when it gets repeated on something like Gold I get a cheque. And I got one this year for 78p – so it wasn't even a financial decision!

READ: Gary Barlow makes rare comment about marriage to wife Dawn

MORE: Gary Barlow and wife Dawn reveal matching tattoos as they celebrate wedding anniversary

"It was just one of the worst things I've ever done, it really was."

Gary pictured with the cast of Heartbeat

Gary appeared on Heartbeat as it celebrated its 150th anniversary episode and came before Gary and his Take That bandmates reunited for their big comeback.

Speaking to the BBC about his role back in 2000, Gary explained: "I used to go around to see my nan on Sundays and she would always switch it on, although she used to call it Heartbreak.

MORE: Gary Barlow and wife Dawn reflect on daughter's stillbirth with poignant photo

"It's a family show - the sort of thing you watch on a Sunday night.

The singer spent most of his scenes with Bill Maynard, who played Greengrass

"Most of my scenes were with Bill Maynard. We've had a crack, we've really had a laugh, him being a northern comic - it was brilliant."

MORE: Gary Barlow has replicated his childhood room at his west London home

Gary was by no means the only famous face to appear on the programme; David Essex, Charlotte Church and Twiggy all starred, as did Daniel Craig and Benedict Cumberbatch before they found fame.

Gary and Dawn have been married 21 years

Gary's comments come after he recently celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife Dawn. The singer – who shares three children with the former backing dancer – gave a rare insight into his marriage, telling Cosmopolitan UK that the couple enjoy having a weekly tipple together.

Asked about his guilty pleasure, Gary replied: "I like a drink. I really do. It's all under control - I don't want to lead anyone astray!

"My wife and I like to go for a very early drink on a Friday night. While we're enjoying our cocktails, we will catch up on the week. It's a nice excuse to do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.