Gary Barlow is marking his 50th birthday - and his family and friends have inundated the star with wonderful tributes and gifts.

Giving fans a glimpse inside his celebrations, the Take That singer shared a handful of photos on social media of all the cards he has been sent - including a handwritten note, most likely to be from his youngest daughter, Daisy.

The card itself featured a large heart with several little colourful hearts inside. "I love you Daddy. Happy Birthday Daddy," the 11-year-old wrote across it.

Gary and his wife Dawn, who celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last week, are also doting parents to two other children; Daniel, 20, and 18-year-old Emily. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

On his birthday, Gary shared a new video of himself singing happy birthday; and in the clip, he released a series of never-before-seen family snaps - including some from his childhood.

Gary shared this birthday note with fans on Wednesday

"50 years young," he wrote in the caption, adding the lyrics which began with, "This man's 50 years young, God damn. 30 years of writing and the goal is the same. Heading up the charts is still my number one aim. What the hell do I do when my hair has all gone. As white as all my hair was back in 1991?"

Marking his milestone in lockdown, the musician then concluded with: "Keeping social distance. This is how it must be. Happy Birthday to me."

The singer has teamed up with Cadbury Creme Egg for it's 50th birthday

The birthday comes as Gary launched his exclusive Golden Goobilee gift for all Cadbury Creme Egg fans – a unique composition of Happy Birthday entitled, 'Happy Birthday to Goo' Cadbury Creme Egg, is also celebrating it's 50th birthday on Wednesday – so a fitting choice!

In a statement, the birthday boy said: "Turning 50 is a landmark moment in everyone's life and I am so excited that I share my special day with such an important British icon, my favourite chocolate gooey egg! It has been my honour to pen this new and improved version of Happy Birthday to You, and kick off the Golden Goobilee celebrations in style."

