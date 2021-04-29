The Crown fan spots Princess Diana mistake that went unnoticed in season four Were you a fan of this band?

A fan of The Crown spotted a mistake in season four of the hit show in a scene involving a young Diana before her marriage to Prince Charles.

The scene depicts Diana's lonely time living in apartments in Buckingham Palace while Prince Charles was away on tour, and sees her roller skating while listening to Girls on Film by Duran Duran. The fan, NettyRoyal, tweeted: "Ah, a mistake in The Crown. Diana, still engaged, rollerskating in Buckingham palace on Duran Duran's Girls on Film. Apparently only released in July 1981 after the wedding."

The single was actually released on 13 July, which was shortly before the couple were wed on 29 July. However, the scenes took place while Charles was on a five-week tour in March, meaning that it wouldn't have been released.

The Twitter user added: "Album was released just before the wedding it says online, but The Crown is only in March or so. Duran Duran before that was nearly unknown. What one learns when Googling. I was a fan in the mid '80s."

Did you spot the mistake?

The show's creator, Peter Morgan, has previously opened up about how at times the show has veered away from complete accuracy, in the interest of artistic license, and that he has "of course" made mistakes in previous seasons of the drama.

The writer explained: "We do our very, very best to get it right, but sometimes I have to conflate [incidents]." He continued: "You sometimes have to forsake accuracy, but you must never forsake truth."

The popular drama is set to begin filming the fifth series in June 2021, which will see Olivia Colman step down from the lead role and Imelda Staunton step in to play the monarch. We can't wait to see what's in store!

