The Crown creator opens up about plans to tell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story This could be interesting...

Since it's first season back in 2016, The Crown has given fans a fascinating look into the lives of the British royal family.

MORE: The Crown series five: everything we know so far

And now, creator Peter Morgan has revealed how he envisions the Netflix series will cover the headline-grabbing story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Discussing the upcoming final two seasons back in December he said that he does not have plans to cast anyone to play Harry and Meghan - or any of the modern royal family - but teased that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's story could be told in other, less literal ways.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the series?

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end," he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he didn't want to include modern-day storylines because "to write about them would instantly make it journalistic".

"There are plenty of journalists already writing about them. To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor. Once something has a metaphorical possibility, it can then become interesting. It's quite possible, for example, to tell the story of Harry and Meghan through analogy and metaphor, if that's what you want to do."

MORE: Emma Corin 'moved' by Prince Harry's thoughts on The Crown

MORE: Everything the royal family have said about The Crown

MORE: The Crown: major royal family moments that season five might cover

Name-checking both Edward VII's wife Wallis Simpson and Princess Diana, he explained: "There've been wives that have been married into the Royal family that have felt unwelcome and that they don't fit in. So there are plenty of stories to tell without telling the story of Harry and Meghan."

Season five of The Crown is expected to land on Netflix in 2022

In their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS on Sunday night, the couple admitted to seeing "some" of the award-winning Netflix drama. Harry previously opened up about watching the show during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February 2021.

"It's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth," he said. "Of course, it's not strictly accurate, but loosely... it gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle and what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else - what can come from that.

Harry and Meghan opened up about watching "some" of the series during their interview

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself," he continued.

Series four of the drama swept a stack of awards at this year's Golden Globes, with Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin picking up first their Globes for their portrayals of Harry's parents Prince Charles and Diana.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.