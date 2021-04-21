When is The Crown season five coming out? The series is set to star Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce

The Crown has been a smash hit for Netflix ever since premiering on the streaming service back in 2016, and after season four finally hit our screens back in November 2020, fans had only one question: when are we getting season five?! Find out everything we know...

MORE: Prince Philip in The Crown: what was true and what wasn't?

Fortunately, it doesn't look like the pandemic has impacted The Crown's filming schedule, which is set to begin as planned in June 2021, according to Variety. In the previous months, several new cast members were confirmed to be replacing the seasons three and four leads, including Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin, who played the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales respectively.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Corrin reacts to Prince Harry's response to The Crown

In the new series, Imelda Staunton will portray Her Majesty, while Jonathan Pryce will portray the late Duke of Edinburgh, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Dominic West will portray Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki will star as Princess Diana.

Dominic West will portray Prince Charles

The filming will take place at Elstree Studios in north London, and according to Deadline, season five is set to land on Netflix at some point in 2022, around the same time as filming for season six. Seasons five and six are expected to look at royal life in the 1990s.

MORE: Emma Corin 'moved' by Prince Harry's thoughts on The Crown

MORE: Everything the royal family have said about The Crown

The show was originally intended to conclude by season five, but creator Peter Morgan extended it by another series. In a statement shared by Netflix, he said: "As we started to discuss the storylines for season five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.

Imelda will play the Queen in seasons five and six

"To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.