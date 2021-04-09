The Crown star Tobias Menzies pays tribute to Prince Philip 

The Crown star Tobias Menzies, who portrayed the late Duke of Edinburgh in seasons three and four of the hit show, has released a statement following the Prince's death on Friday.

Via a spokesperson, he told HELLO!: "If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I'm fairly sure he wouldn't want an actor who has portrayed him on television giving their opinion on his life, so I'll leave it to Shakespeare.

"O good old man! how well in thee appears/ The constant service of the antique world..."

He concluded with a simple: "Rest in Peace."

The show's creator, Peter Morgan, has also issued a message following the sad news, saying: "Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time."

The royal family confirmed that Prince Philip had passed away on Friday morning. Their statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Tobias portrayed Philip in The Crown

Celebrities and world leaders also paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said in a statement: "I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service. Prince Philip continually demonstrated his unfailing support and unstinting loyalty to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years."

