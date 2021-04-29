Peaky Blinders season six filming halted for a second time 

Peaky Blinders has been forced to halt filming season six for a second time following a crew member receiving a false positive on a COVID test.

Fortunately, they later tested negative and filming was able to resume, but the mix-up, unfortunately, halted filming. A spokesperson told the MailOnline: "Filming was stood down on Peaky Blinders because of a false-positive test result for a member of the crew.

"In line with protocol, this person took an NHS test and anyone who came into contact with them self-isolated - the safety of our team on 'Peaky Blinders' is of paramount importance. The NHS test has come back negative and filming will resume as normal tomorrow."

Filming resumed the following day

Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight spoke out about the next and final chapter in the story, teasing another format in the future. He said: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher."

The show is currently filming season six

He added: "We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

The show will very sadly be going ahead without one of its biggest stars, Helen McCrory, who tragically passed away in April 2021 following a battle with cancer. Paying tribute to her, Cillian Murphy said: "I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor - fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.

"It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family."

