Everything you need to know about Peaky Blinders season six Cillian Murphy is set to return as the infamous Tommy Shelby

It's not long now until the sixth and final series of the BBC's smash hit drama Peaky Blinders finally hits our screens - and we can't wait to catch up with the Shelby gang.

The new series will see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Brummie gangster Tommy Shelby for one last time. Read on to find out everything you need to know about season six.

Peaky Blinders series six release date

Peaky Blinders season six will premiere on Sunday 27th February 2022. The news was announced via the Peaky Blinders official Twitter account alongside a video that showed the construction of a huge mural on the side of a building in Birmingham. A portrait of Tommy Shelby was painted on the wall alongside the release date and the following hashtag: "#LastOrders."

Pre-production for the new series had begun prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, which led to filming being postponed due to the pandemic.

Filming for the series officially wrapped back in June 2021, with the final touches being made in mid-November last year.

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby

Who will star in Peaky Blinders series six?

Leading man Cillian Murphy will once again reprise his role as the infamous Tommy Shelby while Paul Anderson will also return in his role as Arthur Shelby.

Finn Cole will also star as Michael Gray alongside Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Esme Shelby.

Sophie Rundle will return as Ada Thorne

Tom Hardy will be returning as gang leader Alfred "Alfie" Solomons, while The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will reappear as Gina. BAFTA nominee Stephen Graham has also been cast in a mysterious new role alongside Black Mirror stars Conrad Khan and Amber Anderson.

Another addition to the cast is Animal Kingdom's James Frecheville, who will also join the show in an unknown role.

Annabelle Wallis, who plays Tommy's first wife Grace, also hinted that she may be appearing in the new series in some form. Although her character was murdered during season three, Annabelle said that Grace has "has some unfinished business".

Fans can also expect to see Anya Taylor-Joy reprise her role

One actor that will be sorely missed from the new series is the late Helen McCrory, who sadly died on 16th April 2021 following a breast cancer diagnosis. She played fan favourite character Aunt Polly Gray in the series.

Speaking to Variety recently, Cillian said that he hoped the new series would "honour" Helen. "I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honour her," he said.

"Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season."

Stephen Graham has joined the season six cast

The Peaky Blinders crew paid tribute to the actress while filming the series last year. A photo was shared on the show's official Instagram account, showing a clapper board with Helen's character adorned on the front along with the caption: "Forever part of the Peaky Blinders family."

What will happen in Peaky Blinders series six?

Despite the fifth series airing back in September 2019, anticipation for the final instalment remains high following the cliffhanger at the end of the last episode which saw Tommy considering suicide.

The new episodes will see Tommy go up against Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) one last time for what promises to be "the best series of all".

Polly Gray actress Helen McCrory sadly passed away in April last year

Speaking to The Guardian in a recent interview, creator Steven Knight teased the upcoming series. "The characters really go through it now. They’re up against demons, enemies, fascists. The scale is bigger, and there’s a dark energy. It’s the most jeopardy they’ve faced."

He added: “We were shadowing current events in the last series. The rise of nationalism, populism, fascism: it all started to look eerily relevant."

Will there be more series of Peaky Blinders?

When series six was confirmed, fans were sad to hear that the sixth is going to be final instalment. However, fear not, as the creator Steven Knight hinted that a spin-off was in the works. In a statement to the BBC, he said: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach added: "Steve's scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on."

Season six of Peaky Blinders will be the last

How can I catch up with Peaky Blinders so far?

Netflix users will be pleased to hear that series one to five is available to watch in full. However, if you don't have Netflix then don't panic as the entire boxset is also available on BBC iPlayer.

