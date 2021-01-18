Peaky Blinders to end after series six - get the details The BBC drama recently returned to film the final instalment…

The BBC has announced that the upcoming sixth series of Peaky Blinders will be its last. The period drama, which stars Cillian Murphy as its lead Tommy Shelby, recently began production on the sixth instalment after the coronavirus pandemic put filming on hold in Spring 2020.

Announcing the news of its return to production via a statement, the broadcaster said: "The Peaky Blinders production team have developed comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series will be produced in a safe and responsible manner, and in accordance with government guidelines, during this time of global pandemic."

Peaky Blinders' creator and writer Steven Knight also spoke out about the next and final chapter in the story, teasing another format in the future.

"Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher."

He added: "We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Cillian will be back to reprise his role for the final time

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were thrilled with the news that the crime drama would soon be back on screens. After the official account for the show tweeted a picture of lead star Cillian with his iconic Tommy Shelby haircut, many replied underneath expressing their excitement.

One person wrote: "Looking good and can't wait!!! Get yourself a decent haircut, man. We're going to the races." Another said: "Omg omg omg," while a third wrote: "It's happening!!!!"

The BAFTA-winning show, which first aired on BBC eight years ago, tells the story of Tommy and his notorious family's rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working class, post-First World War Birmingham. Other stars in the show include Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory and Sophie Rundle.

