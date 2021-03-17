This Peaky Blinders star has announced they're not returning for series six Series six is currently in production

Peaky Blinders fans are eagerly awaiting the sixth series, but there's one member of the cast who won't be making a return.

Charlie Murphy, who appeared in the show for two years, has stated that she won't be reprising her character, Jessie Eden, despite appearing in the finale of the previous series.

Chatting to Digital Spy, the actress, who played the role of the real-life unionist and lover of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby, admitted she was "done" with the show. "Yeah. I'm done now. But it was a lot of fun when we shot it. And that feels like an age ago as well. Which it was. It was about three years ago."

Charlie Murphy played Jessie Eden

Speaking of her character, Charlie added: "I just think she was an incredible woman, and she's a bit of a spy. There's so much. I mean, you could make a TV series about her for sure."

Meanwhile, production for series six is well underway with Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory reprising their leading roles.

The return of the sixth instalment in the show comes as a bittersweet notion for fans, given writer Steven Knight explained to the BBC that the upcoming episodes were to be the last. However, it's not the end of the road as a spin-off has also been teased.

Series six is due out later this year

Steven said in a statement: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach added: "Steve's scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on."

