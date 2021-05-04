See the cast of Chicago PD and their real-life partners Find out all about their previous and current relationships here...

We love settling in on Wednesday evenings for new episodes of Chicago PD. The police drama, which has been on screens since 2014, follows a group of Chicago-based law enforcement officers and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job.

The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you know about their love lives? Find out more about their previous and current relationships here...

Jason Beghe

Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight actor Jason Beghe was previously married for almost 20 years. The 61-year-old actor tied the knot for the first and only time back in 2000 to fellow actress Angie Janu.

The pair welcomed two sons together, Bix born in 2003 and Bo in 2006, before sadly separating in 2017. Two years later, in 2019, their divorce was officially finalized. They share joint custody of their now teenage sons and remain on speaking terms. As Jason prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, it's not known whether he is currently dating anyone.

Jesse Lee Soffer

Things may be hotting up on the show between Jesse Lee Soffer's character Detective Jay Halstead and his co-worker Detective Hailey Upton, but in real life, the actor has had romances with some of his other fellow officers.

The 37-year-old actor dated Sophia Bush for two years during her character Erin Lindsey's stint on the show. After they split in 2016, Jesse began a relationship with Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto, officially confirming their romance in August 2018. However, the pair announced they had gone their separate ways in May 2019.

Patrick John Flueger

It's believed that Adam Ruzek actor Patrick John Flueger has been dating Jordanian-American model and actress Reem Amara since at least 2019. The low-key couple often share snaps of each other on Instagram but remain coy about the details of their relationship.

While not the traditional way to make things official, Reem made a cameo as an intensive care nurse on a recent episode of the police procedural - suggesting that these two are definitely an item.

Marina Squerciati

Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Kim Burgess, has been married to Chicago-based lawyer Eli Kay-Oliphant since 2016. The couple, who met as undergraduate students at Northwestern University twenty years ago, welcomed their first daughter together in 2017.

LaRoyce Hawkins

LaRoyce Hawkins love life remains a bit of a mystery. The actor, who portrays Officer Kevin Atwater, has never spoken publicly about his relationships or been papped stepping out with potential partners but does have a three-year-old son with an ex-girlfriend.

Since the actor prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, the identity of his son's mother remains unknown. However, he is more than proud to show off his adorable son, named Roman John and often shares snaps of their time together on Instagram.

Amy Morton

Rounding off the main cast of Chicago PD is Amy Morton, who plays Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt. The 62-year-old actress has been happily married to award-winning theatrical sound designer Rob Milburn for over 40 years. It's believed that Amy, who worked extensively in theatre before making the leap to TV, met her husband while working together on a show in their native Chicago.

Tracy Spiridakos

While Detective Hailey Upton actress Tracy Spiridakos was previously engaged to fellow Canadian actor Jon Cor, the two never made it down the aisle. It's believed that the couple, who struck up a romance on the set of The Boy She Met Online and went on to star alongside each other in Being Human, called off the wedding in 2013 before splitting for good.

Although Tracy was romantically linked to musician Justin Ruane not long after, the couple haven't posted any pictures together since July 2018, suggesting that they're no longer an item.

