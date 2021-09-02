Chicago Fire season ten first look photo hints at major character exit The NBC show may be saying farewell to this star...

The first images from the Chicago Fire season ten premiere have been released, giving us a glimpse into what the upcoming episode has in store.

The photos didn't give anything away about the show's huge season nine cliffhanger, which saw Squad Three left fighting for their lives as no photos of Kelly Severide actor Taylor Kinney - or his colleagues played by Randy Flagler, Joe Minoso and Tony Ferraris - have been released.

However, one snap did suggest that a major character will be departing Firehouse 51 in the upcoming season...

WATCH: Wallace Boden asks Stella to take Lieutenant's Test

Chief Wallace Boden, who heads up the team and is played by British actor Eamonn Walker, can be seen in a photo, which seems to hint that he is leaving the team.

As fans will remember, Wallace was given an incredible opportunity to advance his career in the season nine finale as he was offered the role of Deputy District Chief.

While it seemed that he was not keen to take on the role, at the end of the episode, viewers saw him call up Deputy Commissioner Gloria Hill, played by Nicole Brooks, to tell her his decision. However, viewers were once again left on the edge of their seats as the credits rolled before we could hear what he said.

Is Wallace packing up his office and leaving Firehouse 51?

So could Wallace have been swayed to take the job? It certainly looks that way in the photo, which shows him surrounded by boxes in his office. He can be standing by his desk as files and stationery supplies litter his desk, which suggests he has accepted the offer and is in the process of packing up his things.

Wallace's exit may not be all bad, though. His departure could allow someone else on the squad to take his position, meaning that Stella Kidd - who recently passed her lieutenant exam - would not have to move to another firehouse.

It was revealed in the penultimate season nine episode that Stella, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, "will have to go elsewhere" following her promotion to lieutenant as there were no lieutenant spots left at Firehouse 51.

However, Miranda previously told HELLO! about her own hopes for season ten and revealed that she would like to see Stella "get a position as a lieutenant at another house" and "learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up".

