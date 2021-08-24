One Chicago fans share theories on huge multi-episode crossover event Viewers last got a crossover episode back in 2019

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television.

Sadly though, fans missed out in the 2020-21 season, as the pandemic made filming a sweeping three-show storyline simply not possible.

The good news is that it was confirmed earlier this year that viewers can expect to see an extra special crossover in the upcoming run of episodes - and eager fans have been keen to discuss what it could entail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the return of One Chicago Wednesdays?

Taking to Reddit, one fan posed the question: "If we do get a crossover this year, what would you want to happen?" which prompted other fans to reply with their best guesses.

"They haven't done a major plane crash at O'Hare or Midway yet," one suggested, while another said that they want to see a "cool big rescue call" in this year's multi-episode event.

A third speculated that the next crossover could have a sports theme and gave a pretty compelling argument as to why this could be possible.

"I have a feeling the next crossover is possibly sports related," they wrote. "Chicago has a lot of sports teams like the Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, etc [...] Maybe 51 responds to a fire call at say a building and after they took care of the call, Severide notices something suspicious and he calls in Kim or Jay from PD to have a look at it and they find out it's criminal case related?"

The last crossover episode which included all three series aired in 2019

We'll have to wait and see what this year's crossover event holds but will be delighted to know that showrunner Derek Haas has teased that it will be a "major" event viewers won't want to miss.

Speaking back in June, he told TV Line: "We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of Infection [the 2019 three-part crossover event], where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal."

He added: "Hopefully, the pandemic will be closer to being under control by then, and we'll have more people back and we can cross people over a bit more easily."

The One Chicago franchise returns to screens Wednesday 22 September, beginning with Chicago Med at 8pm ET/PT, followed by sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago PD at 9pm and 10pm respectively.

