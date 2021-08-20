Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sends into meltdown with 'cryptic' season ten set photo Fans aren't sure what to make of this...

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has sent fans into meltdown after sharing a 'cryptic' post from the set of season ten of the firefighter drama.

Fans have been on tenterhooks and keen to know the fate of Taylor's character Lieutenant Kelly Severide after he was left fighting for his life in the show's season nine's cliffhanger finale.

However, the actor has now taken to Instagram for the first time in months to share a rare photo - and fans just don't know what to make of it.

WATCH: Season nine of Chicago Fire ended on a cliffhanger finale

The photo, which was captioned: "Good Times #Squad3 #ChicagoFire," shows the 40-year-old actor alongside castmates Randy Flagler, Joe Minoso and Tony Ferraris in their fire-fighting uniforms.

Many Chicago Fire fans were delighted by the snap, which seemingly confirms that Kelly - along with the others - will be back to Firehouse 51 after all. As one wrote: "So... is this a teaser that you all make it out alive?" and another said: "Well , at least we know y'all survive the boating incident from last season." A third fan couldn't contain their excitement, adding: "YOU'RE ALIVE!"

However, some were unsure whether to take the photo at face value. "What does this mean???? Why times????? OK now I'm scared," one follower commented, and another wrote: "I hope this isn't a cryptic caption and it really [turns out] they don't make it. I seriously can't handle it." Someone else even suggested that the snap was an "old photo" from previous seasons.

Taylor shared the photo on Instagram

As viewers know, the last episode of season nine saw Squad Three attempt to save a victim whose boat had capsized, only to have the boat collapse on top of them. Just before the credits rolled, Kelly, as well as colleagues Joe, Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rose above them, while back on shore Kelly's fiancée looked on in horror, unable to help.

This is not the only evidence that Taylor's character may survive. Earlier this month, Kelly's co-star Miranda Rae-Mayo, who stars as Stella Kidd, posted a picture on social media which she tagged him in, suggesting that they were back filming together.

The photo was not of them, but rather from the set of the 1990 film Cry Baby, which showed Johnny Depp and Amy Locane on a blanket as director John Waters coached them through their kissing scenes. Miranda shared it on her Instagram Stories, with the caption: "This is our lives @taylorkinney111."

Luckily viewers don't have too much longer to wait to find out Kelly's fate as it's been confirmed that the gripping drama will return to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 9pm ET/PT.

