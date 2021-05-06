Rachel Riley shares emotional post to mark Nick Hewer's final day at Countdown Anne Robinson is set to take over from Nick Hewer

Rachel Riley is preparing to say goodbye to her Countdown colleague Nick Hewer as he films his final episode on Thursday.

The pair, who have worked alongside each other for nine years on the Channel 4 daytime show, marked the occasion by sharing some never-before-seen pictures from backstage.

MORE: Rachel Riley plans the perfect send-off gift for Nick Hewer after quitting Countdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley's baby daughter makes her Countdown debut

"Posting these in honour of @Nick_Hewer's last ever Countdown filming day with us!!! @susie_dent," tweeted the celebrity magician. "After nearly a whole decade, it's not going to be the same around here without Hewer the Skewer!"

READ: Rachel Riley shares heartbreaking Countdown news with fans

Exclusive: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

Fans were quick to express their sadness, with one writing: "You have been such a great team bringing pleasure into my home every afternoon. Nick is a true national treasure, will be sorely missed and a hard act to follow. Enjoy your retirement Nick. Onto a new era for Countdown with some trepidation."

Another remarked: "I didn't think anyone could fill Richard’s shoes, and then this young upstart springs up from nowhere and absolutely smashes it. Thank you Nick, very best wishes for the future. Have a special day."

Nick Hewer is leaving Countdown after ten years

In December, Nick, 77, confirmed he would be stepping down as host of Countdown - it has since been announced that Anne Robinson will be filling his shoes.

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev team up for exciting new venture - and it involves Maven

At the time, Nick said it had been a "privilege and a pleasure" to be part of the show for so many years as he thanked his co-stars Rachel and Susie Dent. He is now looking forward to spending more time with his family after spending the majority of lockdown with them.

Posting these in honour of @Nick_Hewer’s last ever Countdown filming day with us (😱)!!! @susie_dent



After nearly a whole decade, it’s not going to be the same around here without Hewer the Skewer! pic.twitter.com/1oKryiDq1N — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) May 6, 2021

Rachel shared this unseen pictures on Nick's last day on the show

"Delighted to be back in the Countdown studio after another enforced lockdown, BUT this latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life," he said.

"I've decided it's a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year. As someone in his 77th year, who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it's time to smell the flowers and get a dog."

The former Apprentice star had the longest run hosting Countdown since original presenter Richard Whiteley.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.