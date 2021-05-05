Who is Johnny Vegas married to? Meet the comedian's wife here Johnny is fronting new show, Carry on Glamping…

We're used to seeing Johnny Vegas appear on various comedy panel shows such as Would I Lie To You? and 8 Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown, and he's also well-known for his roles on shows like Still Open All Hours – but now, the comedian is turning his hand to TV presenting.

MORE: All you need to know about The Money Maker's Eric Collins

Johnny is fronting new docu-series Carry on Glamping and we can't wait to see what antics he gets up to on the Channel 4 show.

But what about when Johnny isn't off gallivanting in the English countryside? Here's what we know about Johnny's previous marriages and love life…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Channel 4's The Money Maker starts this week

Johnny Vegas' first marriage

In 2002, Johnny, whose real name is Michael Joseph Pennington, married his first wife, Kitty. During their marriage the couple welcomed a son, Michael Joseph Pennington Jr but in 2006 the couple called time on their relationship.

Johnny Vegas' second marriage

After his marriage to Kitty ended, Johnny went on to marry his second wife, Maia Dunphy – an Irish television presenter and broadcaster.

The couple wed in 2011 and four years later, they announced they were expecting their first child together, Johnny's second son, Tom. In May 2018, Maia publicly announced that the two were separated.

MORE: Rachel Riley shares heartbreaking Countdown news with fans

MORE: Where is the Taskmaster house located?

Johnny with his second wife, Maia

She wrote on Twitter at the time: "It is with a heavy heart that we want to let you know we separated some time ago last year. We are telling people now because speculation is unhelpful at best, and dangerous at worst." Johnny and Maria reportedly reconciled their relationship in late 2018, but then called it quits once more.

Johnny Vegas' new show

On Wednesday, Johnny's new show Carry on Glamping airs on Channel 4. Thanks to the pandemic restricting international travel, domestic holidays and glamping are on the rise. In the docu-series, the comedian and his assistant Bev aim to set up the "county's coolest glamping site" and seek out vintage busses to include in the project. We suspect the plan won't go as smoothly as he hopes…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.