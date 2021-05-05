Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev team up for exciting new venture - and it involves baby Maven The Strictly couple are expecting their second child together

Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev have teamed up with the BBC's Tiny Happy People initiative to launch their much-needed virtual Stay and Play sessions.

The exclusive sessions, which will take place on 14 May and 21 May on the Tiny Happy People Facebook page, invites all parents and carers to join in with children between the ages of 0-4-years old.

They will join Strictly Come Dancing couple Rachel and Pasha, who are taking part in activities with their baby Maven. Meanwhile, Marnie Simpson and her fiancé Casey Simpson will be enjoying sensory play with their baby, Rox.

The first session will be a musical-themed Stay and Play event led by Early Years practitioner, Suzy Scott, from Glasgow’s Tiny Happy People Hub.

Rachel, 35, and Pasha, 41, will be singing along to songs with 16-month-old Maven, including Tommy Thumb, and a special version of Row Row Row Your Boat with a line about the River Clyde and the Squinty Bridge to introduce the family to Glasgow.

Of the new venture, Rachel said in a statement: "Tiny Happy People has some great ideas for interacting with your little ones, we've learnt some great new games and Maven loves all the songs, rhymes and actions."

To coincide with mental health awareness week, the session will also gently re-introduce families to what they can expect from a stay and play, preparing them for when they can fully return to face-to-face events.

It's an exciting time for both Rachel and Pasha as they are expecting their second child later this year. The new addition, who is due in autumn, will be a sibling for the couple's daughter Maven.

When announcing their news to the world last month, TV star Rachel posted a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram for "fertility".

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... " The TV star added: "And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

For more information about Tiny Happy People, please visit the website and follow the initiative on Facebook.

