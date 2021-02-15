Anne Robinson revealed as new Countdown host

It has been confirmed that Anne Robinson will be taking over from Nick Hewer as the new presenter of the hugely popular daytime show, Countdown.

The exciting news was confirmed on Steph's Packed Lunch, and marks Anne as the sixth host and the first women to ever head up the show.

WATCH: Rachel's daughter Maven makes her Countdown debut

Speaking about the lovely news, Anne said: "I am beyond thrilled to be joining Countdown. The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic. I am particularly excited to be working alongside the Show’s two other formidable women. Worryingly, Susie and Rachel are not only very smart but younger, prettier and thinner than me. Sadly, there’s no time for another facelift so I'll have make do with this old one. Three Clever Girls Do Countdown! Don’t you love the sound of that?"

Anne will be joining Rachel Riley and Susie Dent on the show, and will make her debut this summer.

The news was aptly announced in a conundrum!

She continued: "I am a crossword nut so the Countdown’s conundrums I can make sense of. But the adding up and taking away - I can't go much further than working out the fee once my agent takes his cut."

This isn't the first time Anne has appeared on the show, as she previously appeared in Dictionary Corner for one week back in 1987. She said: "I was so in awe of the great Richard Whiteley. I think I only said Good Afternoon and Goodbye. Who thought I’d have the chance to follow in his giant footsteps?"

Speaking of their delight at welcoming the former The Weakest Link host, Channel 4 Head of Daytime, Jo Street, said: "I am a huge fan of Anne and her quick wit. I am immensely proud that this ferociously smart woman will be joining the show as host alongside the brilliant Rachel Riley and Susie Dent."

