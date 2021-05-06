Sanditon confirms comeback for second and third series after 2019 cancellation Fans are thrilled with the news!

Sanditon has confirmed that the show will return for two more seasons after it was cancelled by ITV in 2019.

The period drama, adapted from Jane Austen's novel, has long been rumoured for a comeback and, now, the official Instagram account has revealed that series two and three are in the pipeline.

MORE: Did you spot this royal family member in Sanditon?

Sharing an image of actress Rose Williams, who plays lead role Charlotte Heywood, the caption read: "You are cordially invited to return to the finest seaside resort... #Sanditon WILL RETURN for a second AND third series on @masterpiecepbs, @britbox_uk & @itv! Head to the link in our bio to find out more."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Frederick Windsor talks return of Sanditon

Red Planet Pictures, the production company behind the programme, has outlined a synopsis for the new episodes on its website. It reads: "The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams, Curfew) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

"Charlotte's journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself." How exciting!

Fans swiftly reacted to the news on the Instagram post and flooded the comments expressing their excitement about the new series. One person said: "Best news in a long time," as another agreed, writing: "Woohoo!!! So excited about this!" A third simply wrote: "AH CANT WAIT!!"

MORE: Where is new costume drama Sanditon filmed? – See details

MORE: Sanditon star Theo James' most dashing looks of all time

Sanditon confirmed the news on Instagram

The confirmation of seasons two and three comes shortly after fellow star of the show, Lady Frederick Windsor, teased the show's future.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine in February, Sophie Winkleman, who plays Lady Susan, was asked by Lorraine Kelly: "I know you're going to be in Sanditon, and there are loads of things going on that I want to talk to you about [on the show]." Sophie then coyly responded: "I'm not allowed to officially say!"

Are you excited for the period drama's comeback?

Sanditon viewers will be especially pleased with the recommission given the drama was initially cancelled in 2019. At the time, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Radio Times: "We loved Sanditon and we were very proud to have it on ITV.

"We would have loved it to return, but unfortunately we just didn't get the audience that would make that possible for us, which is heartbreaking for everybody involved in this wonderful adaptation."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.