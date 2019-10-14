Sanditon viewers outraged by SHOCKING season one ending There has to be a Sanditon season two, right?

Sanditon viewers were outraged after Sunday night's season finale, with many taking to Twitter to express their shock at the sad ending. The last episode of the popular ITV period drama saw Sidney and Charlotte finally admit their love for one another, only for Sidney to tell Charlotte that he planned to honour his word and marry Eliza Campion, leaving the show's heroine heartbroken.

Viewers were heartbroken by the ending

Since Jane Austen adaptations consistently end of a happy note, fans were shocked with this turn of events, with one writing: "So, you're telling me I've waited eight weeks for them to finally get together only for him to play the noble brother and marry the stuck up cow," while another person added: "Mini earthquake recorded in Winchester tonight as Jane Austen turns in her grave at that adaptation and ending of #Sanditon."

Will there be a season two?

Fans were quick to criticise the show's screenwriter, Andrew Davies, who wrote the adaptation of Jane's unfinished novel, with one viewer tweeting: "I forgive Jane Austen for not giving Sanditon a satisfying ending since she literally died But ANDREW DAVIES YOU ARE STILL VERY MUCH ALIVE." Another person added: "Jane Austen ALWAYS gave her characters a happily ever after. This is [expletive]."

However, Andrew has previously said that he very much plans for a second series, previously telling reporters: "We would love it to come back as a second series. Lots more story to tell. I do have a few ideas. And in fact the way we end series one, I hope we've ended at a point where the audience is going to say: well you can't end it at that!" Fans appeared to say just that, with one tweeting: "Damn what an ending. At least bring back Susan, but this is ridiculous. Jane Austen concluded her books happily, just because you've got creative freedom because it's unfinished, that doesn't mean you can break them up. Give me a season two please!"

