Meet Antique's Road Trip star David Harper's wife

Antiques Road Trip presenter David Harper has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also fronted Bargain Hunt and Cash in the Attic.

But away from his television roles, he can be found at home in Durham with his family. Want to know more? Keep reading…

Who is David Harper's wife?

David Harper is married to wife, Wendy Harper. It's not known when they met, but they tied to knot in 1997, meaning next year they will celebrate their milestone silver wedding anniversary.

The couple now split their time between their two homes in London and the market town of Barnard Castle in County Durham.

Does David Harper have children?

David and Wendy welcomed their only daughter, Henrietta, in 1996. Now 25, Henrietta - or Hetti as she prefers to go by - lives in London and is the lead vocalist in a rock bank called Tiffany Twisted. She's also a self-confessed tattoo and piercing fanatic with more than 30 tattoos and seven piercings.

However, dad David has spoken out about his disapproval of his daughter's body modifications, telling The Daily Mail in 2019: "I went ballistic when she had the first tattoo. I was genuinely furious and told her she was going to have to live with it forever, but that didn't stop her having more."

He added: "As she's now an adult, living independently in London, there wasn't much more I could say."

What else is there to know about David Harper's family?

David was born in Middlesborough but spent much of his youth in Zimbabwe after his father was relocated there for work. David returned to the UK full-time at the age of 17 to pursue a career buying and selling antiques and cars.

David has previously spoken of how his passion for antiques came from his parents. He told The Express: "I've been surrounded by antiques all my life, it's a family passion - my parents would always be hunting around antiques shops and auctions.

"I started collecting coins and stamps at the age of five and bought my first antique at the age of nine. That along with a great love of history, it's always been the perfect business for me."

