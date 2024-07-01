Bargain Hunt star Roo Irvine's life: from husband of 11 years to family tragedy that inspired career

Roo Irvine has been a regular face on our screens for almost ten years. After being discovered by the producers of Antiques Road Trip back in 2015, the Scottish antiques dealer has gone on to feature in a number of the BBC's daytime shows, including Bargain Hunt, and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The TV star has also made appearances on Mastermind, House of Games, and Pointless, and even launched her own podcast. But how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know about her husband of 11 years, who is an Independent Councillor, and their home life in Scotland.

WATCH: Antiques Roadshow expert stunned over 'never seen before' item with huge valuation

How family tragedy inspired Roo's career in antiques

When she's not busy sharing her top antiquing tips on Bargain Hunt, Roo runs an antique store, Kilcreggan Antiques, with her husband in her hometown of Argyll and Bute in Scotland.

While the success of her business led to Roo's broadcasting career, it was the tragic passing of her mum and mother-in-law that inspired her to quit her marketing job and venture into antiques dealing.

© BBC Roo Irvine has been on our screens for almost a decade

Roo previously wrote on her website: "Kilcreggan Antiques came about quite by (bad) luck when suddenly, and unexpectedly, in 2013 my wonderful Dad passed away. I was heartbroken and devastated.

"Then just three weeks later my husband Mark also lost his father to a long battle with cancer. We walked away from our senior corporate jobs and focused on taking care of our widowed mothers," continued the star, explaining that the sad loss inspired a change in careers for both her and Mark.

© Photo: BBC Roo worked in advertising before setting up her own antiques business

She penned: "I'd always loved antiques and had developed a keen eye, so my husband suggested we 'go for it' and Kilcreggan Antiques was born. Out of some of my darkest days came a sliver of light. Fate?"

In 2015, the producers of Antiques Road Trip visited Roo's shop and it wasn't long before she made her small screen debut. "After 12 months of meetings, shadowing, screen tests and lots of studying, I was told I was 'in," Roo previously explained to the BBC.

Meet Roo's husband of 11 years Mark

Since 2012, Roo has been married to her husband Mark, who is an Independent Councillor based in Argyll and Bute. Earlier this year, he was appointed the new chair of the authority's Helensburgh and Lomond area committee.

© @rooirvine/Instagram Roo runs an antiques business with her husband Mark

While Roo tends to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, she penned a heartfelt post to her husband on their ninth wedding anniversary in 2021.

Alongside a selfie of the pair, Roo wrote on Instagram: "Happy Anniversary to my rock, my strength & my mashed potato! This photo was taken years ago when we didn't know what lay ahead. We've been through so, so much to be together. Here's to 9 years as Mrs Irvine. Here's to our precious square."

Roos' home life and hobbies

When she's not on the road filming for Bargain Hunt or Antiques Road Trip, Roo can be found at home in Argyll & Bute with her husband and their adorable cats Mango, Kimchi and Miso.

© @rooirvine/Instagram Roo adores her three cats

While antiquing is her main passion, Roo also likes music, reading and getting cosy with her cats. She previously told the BBC: "At home though, jazz music and a good book, with our two cats snuggled up beside me has to be the simplest, but loveliest pleasure. Throw in a crackling log fire and some smoked salmon and I'm in heaven!"

A keen animal lover, Roo is an ambassador for animal welfare charity Blue Cross.