Inside Izzie Balmer's sweet off-screen relationships with co-stars including Antiques Road Trip's Charles Hanson

Antiques Road Trip has become a much-loved BBC daytime staple over the years, adored by viewers for its incredible discoveries made by the presenters – and Izzie Balmer is certainly a favourite among fans.

The auctioneer's career has gone from strength to strength since making her TV debut in 2017. After appearing on Bargain Hunt, Izzie quickly landed roles on Street Auction, Antiques Road Trip, and more recently, The Travelling Auctioneers. But did you know that Izzie's co-star Charles Hanson had a hand in kick-starting her presenting career? Keep reading for all you need to know about Izzie's relationship with Charles, as well as her other co-stars.

WATCH: Meet Travelling Auctioneers presenters Christina, JJ, Izzie and Robin

Izzie's off-screen connection to Charles Hanson

Izzie and Charles are both known for appearing on Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, but they also have a career connection away from TV. Before working in broadcasting, Izzie gained valuable experience working in the world of antiques and auctions while working as a head valuer at the Wessex Auction rooms in Wiltshire.

Charles also has a career away from TV and runs his own company, Hansons Auctioneers, with whom Izzie has worked before. In fact, it was Charles who introduced Izzie to the world of presenting.

Charles Hanson had a hand in launching Izzie's TV career

In a previous interview, Izzie explained how Charles was forced to pull out of an appearance on Bargain Hunt to be with his pregnant wife in hospital and so passed the gig onto her. "I suddenly got a phone call from Charles – five minutes before the auction was due to start at 10am. He was en route to Birmingham and wanted to offer me a few pearls of wisdom to help things go well," she told Great British Life.

"It was his way of telling me I was going on TV. There were no other auctioneers available – it had to be me. I had to auction the Bargain Hunt lots in front of the cameras."

© @izziedot/Instagram Izzie is a regular fixture on our screens

Izzie then impressed producers and went on to appear on Flog It! and Street Auction. "I was thrilled – but a bit nervous."

Izzie's friendships with her co-stars

Izzie has collaborated with a number of other experts while appearing on the BBC's various daytime shows, including Antiques Road Trip's Mark Hill – and the pair seem to get on like a house on fire.

Taking to Instagram in November last year, Mark expressed his sadness as he filmed his final episodes with Izzie for the latest season. Alongside a carousel of snaps from their adventure, Mark heaped praise on his co-star: "It's nearly over!! My road trip with my dear friend the effervescent and sparkling (and terrifyingly good) Izzie Balmer has wended its way from Cardigan in West Wales through Gloucestershire and now into Oxfordshire. Despite my dodgy map-reading skills!"

© @markhillantiques/Instagram Mark Hill shared his appreciation of Izzie on social media

The 49-year-old added: "There have been highs. There have been lows. And giggles and laughs a plenty!"

More recently, Izzie had "the best time" filming with her Travelling Auctioneers co-star JJ Chalmers for the upcoming second season.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes selfie in June, JJ revealed that filming was underway. "We're Back! The Travelling Auctioneers are officially on the Road Again," penned the Scottish presenter.

Izzie was quick to comment on the post, expressing her appreciation of JJ. "I've had the best two days JJ, thank you," she wrote.