Sanditon star celebrates change to show ahead of seasons two and three Are you looking forward to the show's return?

Sanditon's star Rose Williams, who plays Charlotte Heywood in the hit show, has shared some exciting news following the news of the series' return.

MORE: Will Sanditon recast the role of Sidney Parker?

It was recently confirmed that the show would be back for seasons two and three, after initially being cancelled back in 2019 by ITV. Speaking about the happy news, she tweeted: "Couldn’t be more thrilled. The continued support for our show has been so appreciated and... effective! Can’t wait to step into Charlotte’s shoes again. With love."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sanditon will return for seasons two and three

She also retweeted some amazing news about the writer's room from Crystal Clarke, which read: "We’re returning with black writers onboard, and that makes this my proudest day. @masterpiecepbs isn’t just listening to concerns, they are taking action around them. We’ll continue to do our best in moving the genre forward. We love you all! Thank you so much for fighting!"

Are you excited for the show's return?

Fans were also delighted with the news, with on writing: "I am BEYOND thrilled to hear this. You should be so proud. You took the stand to move the genre forward. Thank you." Another added: "I’m so happy for you and all the opportunities these new writers will have going forward because of this. You should be very proud."

MORE: Did you spot this royal family member in Sanditon?

MORE: Where is new costume drama Sanditon filmed? – See details

Although Sanditon fans were delighted with the news that the show would be returning, they were also met with disappointment after Theo James, who played Sidney Parker in season one, confirmed that he would not be back for the new instalments. However, PBS has promised that "romance and adventure" lie ahead for Charlotte, so we can't wait to find out who she falls for next!

In a statement, Theo explained his decision not to return to the show, writing: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.