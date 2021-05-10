Will Sanditon recast the role of Sidney Parker? Whoever will Charlotte end up with now?

Sanditon fans were beyond thrilled to hear the brilliant news that the hit period drama has been renewed for another two series after initially being cancelled back in 2019.

However, their elation was slightly short-lived as it was confirmed shortly after that Theo James, who plays the brooding hero Sidney Parker, wouldn't be reprising his role. Since Sidney's relationship with Charlotte was a key element of the show, will the series recast Sidney, or give Charlotte a new love interest altogether?

The series is being brought back by US network PBS, who confirmed that Sidney Parker will not return for seasons two and three, adding that an "abundance of romance and adventure lies ahead" for the show's heroine.

Charlotte will have new love interests

The official synopsis reads: "The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams, Curfew) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon. Charlotte's journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself."

Theo confirmed that he wouldn't be returning to the show in a statement that read: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.

Theo won't be returning to the show

Fans were deeply disappointed by the news, with one writing: "Theo James just singlehandedly turned Sidney Parker into Willoughby and I'm going to lie, I'm [expletive] and heartbroken." Another added: "It’s not Theo James’ place to decide how Sidney’s journey concludes. It’s J.Austen’s story & the writers who are tasked w/ finishing it. Hope the writers can turn this HUGE disappointment around. They have a difficult job ahead of them."

