Sandra Oh has revealed whether she would ever reprise her role as Christina Yang in hit medical drama, Grey's Anatomy.

The actor, who has a new Netflix series out later this year, was speaking on the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast recently when she admitted that while she understands being asked the question, she's "moved on".

"I love it, though," Sandra began, adding: "And this is also why I really appreciate the show… that I still get asked this. It's very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character."

She continued: "In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on."

The actress, who appeared as Christina for ten seasons before her exit in 2014, was also open about her other projects since leaving the ABC show – notably, Killing Eve, for which she was awarded the Best Actress gong at the 2019 Golden Globes, and her upcoming Netflix series The Chair.

Pull up a seat and meet The Chair, a new comedy starring @IamSandraOh and created by Amanda Peet. Premieres August 27. pic.twitter.com/j6DNEx5j4C — Netflix (@netflix) May 12, 2021

Sandra Oh is set to appear in Netflix's The Chair

Sandra said: "So please come with me to Killing Eve and on to The Chair and on to the other projects. Come see the characters that I'm playing that are much more deeply integrated in… the Asian American experience."

Netflix has released a teaser for Sandra's new comedy on their social media. Alongside an image of a newspaper clipping, the caption read: "Pull up a seat and meet The Chair, a new comedy starring @IamSandraOh and created by Amanda Peet. Premieres August 27."

Sandra will play Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, a new recruit in the English department at Pembroke University, and the first female and woman of colour hired in the role. The sitcom also stars Holland Taylor, Jay Duplass and Bob Balaban.

