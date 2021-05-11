﻿
Grey's Anatomy future beyond season 17 revealed after months of speculation

Fans will be thrilled!

Eve Crosbie

Good news, Grey's Anatomy fans - the hit series has been renewed for another season!

The ABC series, which already holds the title of the longest-running medical drama on primetime television, will return later this year with season 19.

Fans will no doubt be pleased since Ellen Pompeo - one of the show's few remaining original cast members - sent viewers into a tailspin earlier this year after suggesting that the show's future was uncertain. 

But now, confirming the exciting news, showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement: "The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season.

"Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the frontline heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel [...] We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories."

greys-anatomy-ellen

Ellen Pompeo is one of Grey's Anatomy's few remaining original cast members

However, whether this will be Grey's Anatomy final season remains a question mark. Likewise, it's unknown how many episodes season 18 will consist of; like many other TV shows, the most recent season's length was cut back significantly. 

Spin-off series Station 19, which focuses on the lives of firefighters in the Seattle area, has also been renewed for a fifth season. However, following the reunion between former flames April Kepner and Jackson Avery, fans are all hoping to see the franchise grow with another spin-off.

On Thursday night's episode, it was revealed that Jackson, played by Jesse William, will be moving to Boston to pursue a new job and asked ex April to join him along with their daughter, Harriet.

greys-anatomy-season-17

Fans all want to see what Jesse and April get up to in Boston

After April actress Sarah Drew teased viewers that the show had set up a "really great journey" for the character, many took to Twitter to campaign for a new series following Jesse and April - or Japril as they've been dubbed.

"Can we now please get a #Japril in Boston taking over the world spin-off?!" one tweeted. Another added: "After this episode I'm 10000% sure I need a spin off all about Japril and Harriet figuring their life out in Boston," while a third simply said: "I NEED a #Japril spin-off."

