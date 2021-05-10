Grey's Anatomy: 5 shows to watch if you love the medical drama Love drama, love triangles and heartfelt monologues? We've got you covered.

Grey's Anatomy is the ultimate sob fest series - but there are plenty of other shows that are also rife with just as much angst, romance, action and drama! From fellow medical dramas to so much drama that it would put a soap opera to shame, get your tissues at the ready and check out the shows that we think you'll love if you're a fan of Grey's Anatomy...

Good Doctor - Netflix

This Korean medical drama is definitely worth the watch. The synopsis reads: "A savant-like paediatric surgeon is in constant conflict with a fellow doctor - a rivalry that heats up when they develop feelings for the same woman." The American adaptation is also available on NOW, and stars Freddie Highmore (Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as a brilliant autistic surgeon, Shaun.

This is Us - Amazon Prime Video

With more heartbreaking monologues and jaw-dropping twists, this is for every Grey's Anatomy fan who lists George O'Malley's '007' reveal as one of their favourite TV show moments. The story follows the trials and tribulations of the Pearson family over several decades - and we can guarantee that there will not be a dry eye in the house once this one gets going!

New Amsterdam - Amazon Prime Video

New Amsterdam feels like it could be Grey's Anatomy's cousin, but instead of being set in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, the story follows Dr Max Goodwin, the new medical director who wants to radically change the way things are down at the US' oldest public hospital.

Scandal - Sky/NOW

When we hear 'Shonda Rhimes', the first two shows that pop into our heads are her biggest triumphs, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal. However, instead of being set in a hospital, the story is based in the world of politics and stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, who runs a crisis management firm in Washington DC.

Virgin River - Netflix

This sweet drama follows Mel, a midwife who leaves the big city following the death of her husband to begin again in a small Californian town, where she meets a new love interest, Jack.

