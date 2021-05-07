Grey's Anatomy star weighs in on potential spin-off - and fans will be thrilled! Fans all want to see what Jesse and April get up to in Boston

It's been a rollercoaster of a week for Grey's Anatomy fans. Just as Sarah Drew made her long-awaited return to the series, fans found out that Jesse Williams will be bowing out after 11 years.

The actors who play exes April Kepner and Jackson Avery reunited on Thursday's episode as it was revealed that Jackson will be moving to Boston to pursue a new job.

And now, there's been noise that a spin-off series about the two's new lives could be in the works.

Speaking to press on Friday, Sarah, who viewers last saw in the series in 2018, responded to the rumours of a potential spin-off series featuring her and Jesse's characters, saying: "I mean how cool would that show be?"

She added that when she returned to Grey's Anatomy set to shoot her scenes, many crew members were under the impression that she was back to film the pilot for a new spin-off. However, there has been no official word on whether a spin-off is actually in the works.

She said: "It feels like it's setting up for a really great journey [...] How amazing and needed is a show about racial justice in the medical field and inequity and equality. How amazing would that be?"

Jackson and April reunited on Thursday night's episode

Based on the social media response to Thursday's episode, lots of viewers agree with the actress and would love to see a new series following Jesse and April - or Japril as fans have dubbed them.

"Can we now please get a #Japril in Boston taking over the world spin-off?!" one tweeted. Another added: "After this episode I'm 10000% sure i need a spin off all about Japril and Harriett figuring their life out in Boston," while a third simply said: "I NEED a #Japril spin-off."

To date, the show has spawned three sister shows. Private Practice, which followed Dr Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), came first, followed by Station 19, which focuses on the lives of firefighters in Seattle. Lastly, in 2018 Grey's Anatomy: B-Team was launched as a six-episode web series following the newest batch of doctors to join Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

April isn't the only former cast member who has reprised her role on the show this season; Patrick Dempsey, TR Knight, Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane have all made cameos during season 17's run.

