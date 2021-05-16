Meet Escape to the Country star Alistair Appleton's husband Daniel The pair live together in Sussex

Alistair Appleton is a much-loved member of the Escape to the Country family, but how much do you know about the TV personality when he's not presenting the popular show? Find out more here...

The star, who is also a therapist and teacher, is happily married to husband Daniel Martin, and the pair live together in Sussex with their pet pooch, Ben.





Alistair is best known for presenting Escape to the Country

Although Alistair has kept his personal life out of the spotlight, he has mentioned his husband on his website while offering free workout sessions during the coronavirus lockdown.

In one post, he wrote: "My husband Daniel, a yoga teacher and I are offering free meditation and yoga to keep us grounded and happy during these extraordinary time. All welcome."

The couple live with their adorable dog Ben

He added: "I am lucky to have found love and have a very understanding and supportive husband, Daniel... We’re currently in a 1930s French sea captain’s cottage in the port of Newhaven. And we live there with our very big dog Ben." According to Fantastic Man, Daniel's studio is renovated from a former building society.

He and his partner Daniel live in Sussex

Alistair previously tweeted about his sexuality back in 2017 with a quote which read: "I am glad I am gay and that I suffered bullying for it because it allows me empathy for the bullied everywhere." He posted it with a link to a now-deleted blog post.

Alistair is a man of many talents, and spoke about training to become a psychotherapist back in 2012, telling Hampshire Life: "I loved that work so much that I started to get a bit disenchanted with all the crazy schedules of TV filming and I decided five years ago to re-train as a psychotherapist.

"That was the best decision of my life and I think I’ve hit my 40s in much better shape than I hit my 30s."

