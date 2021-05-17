Michael Ball: meet the singer's family 

Michael Ball is set to join Alan Titchmarsh on Alan Titchmarsh: Spring into Summer, but how much do you know about the talented singer behind the cameras? Find out more about the star's family life here...

The actor and singer, 58, who is known for starring as Marius in Les Miserables as well as for his roles in Hairspray, Sweeney Todd and The Phantom of the Opera, is in a long-term relationship with former presenter Cathy McGowan, 78.

The pair met in the 1980s and have lived together since 1992. The pair don't share any children, but Michael is stepfather to Cathy's daughter from her first marriage, Emma. He is also the godfather to Emma's son, Connor. Cathy also has a granddaughter, Grace.

Michael and Cathy met in 1989

Chatting about the children to The Daily Mail, Michael explained: "They’re sort of my step-grandchildren, I suppose, but it doesn’t feel like that. I came into Emma’s life when she was in her mid-teens. I’ve always been in Connor and Grace’s lives. I’m godfather to both of them. I’m really hands-on with them and I wouldn’t have it any other way."

He has also previously opened up about his 20-year age difference from Cathy, telling Platinum magazine: "Every night is a date night with Cathy! I’m too old to be a toy boy, and age has never been an issue or thought about. We’ve been together about 30 years now, and all I can say is I wish I looked as young as she does, because she looks amazing!"

Michael opened up about their 20-year age gap

He continued: "She had her career and is more than happy that the focus is on me now, and she’s the best at giving me advice and strength and looking after me. I remember she came to interview me [for the musical Aspects Of Love] and at first we were friends and then it was more than that. I couldn’t imagine my life without her." Aw!

Cathy even once saved Michael's life after rescuing him from a burning building. Their home was on fire back in the early Noughties, and Cathy woke in the early hours and searched the house for Michael, eventually dragging him to safety.

He explained: "It was a really scary thing. It destroyed all my memorabilia — gold records, videos and CDs — and it didn’t matter because everyone was all right."

